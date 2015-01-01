पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

10 चेकपोस्ट बने, 37 बोरी धान जब्त:धान की बोगस खरीदी रोकने जिला स्तरीय टीम बनीं, कोचियों ने भी शुरू किया धान का भंडारण

रायगढ़6 घंटे पहले
एक दिसंबर से धान खरीदी शुरू होगी। इससे पहले ही दूसरे जिले और राज्यों से धान लाकर समितियों में खपाने की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। लैलूंगा में नायब तहसीलदार लीलाधर चंद्रा ने सोमवार शाम 37 बोरी धान का अवैध परिवहन करते तीन लोगों को पकड़ा। वहीं प्रशासन ने जिले में बाहरी धान की बोगस खरीदी रोकने के लिए 10 जगहों पर चेकपोस्ट बनाए हैं। जहां 24 घंटे निगरानी की जाएगी। प्रदेश में धान का समर्थन मूल्य 25 सौ रुपए है। इस वजह से जिले के सीमावर्ती इलाकों से धान लाए जाने की आशंका होती है। वहीं जमीन के खातों में गड़बड़ी या अधिक उपज को दूसरे किसानों के खाते में डालने के लिए बिचौलिए धान का अवैध परिवहन करने में लगे हैं। 10 जगहों पर बनेगा बैरियर- अवैध धान परिवहन के लिए जिले के रायगढ़, पुसौर, बरमकेला और लैलूंगा ब्लॉक में 10 जगहों में चेक पोस्ट बनाए गए हैं। चेकपोस्ट पर पुलिस, आरटीओ, राजस्व विभाग के कोटवार, पटवारी, सहकारिता सहित अन्य विभागों की ड्यूटी लगाई जानी है। अभी सिर्फ मंडी और कोटवारों की ड्यूटी लगाई जा सकी है। राज्य सरकार ने के आदेश के मुताबिक राइस मिलर, कमीशन एजेंट, धान के व्यापारी बाहर से धान मंगाना या परिवहन करना चाहते हैं तो वह खाद्य विभाग को आवेदन देंगे। कलेक्टर या खाद्य विभाग के डायरेक्टर की अनुमति के बिना धान का परिवहन पकड़ा गया तो कार्रवाई होगी।

राज्य स्तर पर बनी टीम रखेगी नजर
"अवैध धान खरीदी की कार्रवाई को लेकर चेकपोस्ट बनाया गया है, इसमें अभी मंडी और राजस्व विभाग के अफसरों एवं कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। टीम बनाकर उन्हें तैनात करना है। राज्य स्तर पर एक कमेटी गठित होगी जो निरीक्षण करेगी। पहले जैसी ही कड़ाई बरती जाएगी। इसमें जैसे-जैसे आदेश आ रहा है अवैध धान की कार्रवाई के लिए ड्यूटी लगाई जा रही है।''
-जीपी राठिया, खाद्य अधिकारी

