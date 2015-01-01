पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल:ना हों बेफिक्र,15 दिन बाद 150 पार मरीज, दो मौत भी

रायगढ़34 मिनट पहले
शनिवार को जिले में 159 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। दो लोगों की कोविड-19 से मौत भी हुई है। 15 दिनों बाद डेढ़ सौ से अधिक मरीज मिले हैं। इससे पहले 27 नवंबर को 160 संक्रमित मिले। जिले में कुल संक्रमिताें की संख्या 20 हजार 604 हो गई है। एक दिन में 2205 संभावितों की जांच की गई। वर्तमान में 1003 एक्टिव मरीजों का इलाज जारी है। 147 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया।

कोरोना से मरने वालों में एक सारंगढ़ के पासीद गांव की 65 साल की महिला थी, जिसे गंभीर हालत में हाॅस्पिटल लाया गया था। राजीव नगर का 57 साल का व्यक्ति भी कोरोना से जंग हार गया। जिले में अब तक 256 लोग कोरोना का शिकार हो चुके हैं।

शनिवार को मिले संक्रमितों में रायगढ़ से 63 , सारंगढ़ से 32, लैलूंगा से 22 , खरसिया से 14 , घरघोड़ा के 8 लोग शामिल हैं। डॉक्टरों के अनुसार अभी लापरवाही बरतना सही नहीं है। जिले में अब तक ठंड कम है। तापमान गिरने पर खतरा और बढ़ सकता है। शादी और बड़े आयोजन में भी लोगों को एहतियात बरतने की सलाह दी जा रही है।

कम हुआ आंकड़ा, सावधानी जरूरी

तारीख संक्रमितों की संख्या
{22 नवंबर तक 200 से 250
{23 से 27 नवंबर तक 150 से 200
{28 नवंबर से 5 दिसंबर तक 100 से 150
{6 से 11 दिसंबर तक 50 से 100

वैक्सीनेशन की हो रही तैयारी

वैक्सीनेशन के लिए जिले के कुछ मेडिकल स्टाफ को राज्य स्तर से प्रशिक्षण दिया गया है। आगे जिला स्तर में जिन लोगों को ट्रेनिंग के लिए चुना गया है। गाइडलाइन जारी होते ही प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम रखा जाएगा। अभी वैक्सीन आने की तारीख का पता नहीं है।''
डॉ. भानू पटेल, वैक्सीनेशन प्रभारी, रायगढ़

