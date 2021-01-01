पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:गर्ल फ्रेंड के साथ घूमते डॉक्टर को पीटा, पुल के नीचे फेंका, 4 बदमाश गिरफ्तार

रायगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • बदनामी से बचने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने से बच रहे थे डॉक्टर इसलिए हुई देर
  • आरोपियों ने खींच ली थी फोटो, 25 दिन बाद हुई कार्रवाई

नेतनागर के नजदीक लहंगापाली पुल के पास नए साल की शाम एक डॉक्टर और उनकी गर्ल फ्रेंड से मारपीट कर लूटपाट करने वाले चार आरोपियों को पुलिस ने जेल भेजा है। घटना के 25 दिनों बाद मामले में कार्रवाई हुई है। दरअसल पीड़ित ही अपने और महिला साथी का पहचान उजागर ना हो इसलिए रिपोर्ट दर्ज करने से पीछे हट रहे थे। इसलिए मामले में रिपोर्ट दर्ज होने और आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी में इतने दिन लग गए। जानकारी के अनुसार डॉक्टर अपनी महिला साथी के साथ कार में लहंगापाली पुल के पास नए साल की शाम घूम रहे थे। इस दौरान चार लड़के आए और कार सवार युवक-युवती से मारपीट कर उनसे सोने की चेन, मोबाइल और डॉक्टर के पर्स से रुपए छिन लिए। डॉक्टर से मारपीट करने के बाद आरोपियों ने उसे पुल के नीचे फेंक दिया था। डॉक्टर को लगी चोट के कारण उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती रहना पड़ा था। युवती की बदनामी के डर से वे पुलिस के पास जाने से डर रहे थे। मामले में रविवार शाम रिपोर्ट दर्ज की गई। इसके बाद पकड़ाए आरोपी किरण कुमार बंसोड़ (24) नेतनागर, गंगासागर मोधिया (21), संतोष कुमार साव उर्फ विक्की (23), ललाट कुमार मिर्धा (22) तीनों निवासी एकताल को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया। भास्कर के पास पीड़ित का नाम है लेकिन मामले में युवती की बदनामी ना हो इसलिए हम उसे लिख नहीं रहे हैं। आरोपियों के विरुद्ध मामले में आईपीसी की धारा 394, 397 के तहत अपराध पंजीबद्ध किया गया है।

