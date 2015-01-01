पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियुक्ति:नंदकुमार पटेल विश्वविद्यालय के पहले कुलपति बने डॉ. पटेरिया

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
गुरुवार शाम को शासन ने नंदकुमार पटेल विश्वविद्यालय रायगढ़ के कुलपति की नियुक्ति कर दी। गुरु घासीदास केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय में मैनेजमेंट डिपार्टमेंट के सीनियर प्रोफेसर डॉ ललित पटेरिया पहले कुलपति होंगे। उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री उमेश पटेल ने कहा, विश्वविद्यालय के प्रबंधन संबंधी कामकाज शुरू होंगे। यूनिवर्सिटी अगले सत्र से पूरी तरह से फंक्शनल होगी यानि एकेडमिक कामकाज शुरू हो जाएंगे। यानि रायगढ़ और जांजगीर के कॉलेज अगले सत्र से नंदकुमार पटेल यूनिवर्सिटी के अधीन होंगे। डॉ पटेरिया 1988 में एक वर्ष के लिए उत्तरप्रदेश के झांसी में बुदेलखंद विश्वविद्यालय में बिजनेस एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन डिपार्टमेंट में एकेडमिक एसोसिएट के पद पर पदस्थ थे। रायगढ़ और जांजगीर जिले के 107 कॉलेजों को मिलाकर नंदकुमार पटेल विश्वविद्यालय की स्थापना की जा रही है। रजिस्ट्रार और दूसरे महत्वपूर्ण पदों पर नियुक्ति भी जल्द हो जाएगी। डॉ पटेरिया ने दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में कहा कि अटल विश्वविद्यालय से बंटवारे के साथ अधिनियम के अनुसार आगे की कार्यवाही चलेगी। शुरुआत में इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर के लिए काम किया जाएगा। विश्वविद्यालय के पहले कुलपति और कुलसचिव की नियुक्ति राज्यपाल करती है‌ं। डॉ पटेरिया ने बताया कि शनिवार को रायगढ़ में कार्यभार संभालेंगे। वे मूलत: झांसी के रहने वाले हैं। वे 1989 यानि लगभग 31 वर्षों से बिलासपुर के केन्द्रीय विश्वविद्यालय में कार्यरत हैं।

