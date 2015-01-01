पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेस कांफ्रेंस:बेहतर नीति के कारण प्रदेश में कम रहा मंदी का असर: उमेश

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • छत्तीसगढ़ की भूपेश सरकार के दो साल पूरा होने पर मीडिया से मिले उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री उमेश पटेल, बताईं उपलब्धियां

बुधवार दोपहर 3 बजे सर्किट हाउस में उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री उमेश पटेल प्रेस से मिले। प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में मंत्री उमेश ने छत्तीसगढ़ की कांग्रेस सरकार की दो साल की उपलब्धियों पर चर्चा की। इस दौरान रायगढ़, लैलूंगा और सारंगढ़ के विधायक, जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष, महापौर, कलेक्टर और जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष उपस्थित रहे। मंत्री उमेश ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में कहा, खेती, ग्रामीण विकास, शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य समेत अन्य क्षेत्रों में महत्वपूर्ण काम हुए हैं। मंत्री उमेश ने कहा, 2500 रुपए क्विंटल के भाव से धान खरीदने की अपनी घोषणा पर कांग्रेस सरकार ने अमल किया । जब केंद्र सरकार की आपत्ति आई तो भूपेश सरकार ने राजीव गांधी किसान न्याय योजना तीन किस्त दे चुके हैं चौथी भी जल्द मिल जाएगी। किसानों का जीवन स्तर सुधरा है। मंत्री उमेश पटेल ने कहा, उन्होंने खुद कुछ किसानों से बात कही है । किसान बताते हैं कि वे अब अपने बच्चों के भविष्य के लिए कुछ बचत कर पा रहे हैं। कोरोनाकाल में भी प्रदेश में मंदी का असर कम दिखा है। प्रदेश में शहर के मुकाबले गांव में कारें, वाहन ज्यादा खरीदे गए हैं। इससे किसानों की सुधरती स्थिति का अंदाजा लगा सकते हैं। दो साल में प्रदेश की भूपेश सरकार ने किसानों और ग्रामीण इलाकों के लिए अच्छा काम किया है। कोरोना के कारण सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित पढ़ाई हुई। उच्च शिक्षा के साथ ही स्कूल बच्चों की पढ़ाई के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने पढ़ई तुंहर दुआर पोर्टल शुरू किया। ऑनलाइन और डिजिटल माध्यमों से बच्चों को पढ़ाया । गिरदावरी बहुत बड़ा और पेचीदा काम था, उसमें 1-2 प्रतिश कहीं गलती रही होगी, लेकिन जैसे ही सरकार को किसानों का रकबा कम होने का पता चला तो तुरंत जिला प्रशासन को आदेश देकर प्रदेशभर में फिर से आवेदन लिए गए और जो रकबा छूटा उसका पंजीयन करा रहे हैं। उद्योगों के लिए भी सरकार बहुत अच्छा काम कर रही है। सरगुजा संभाग में एक समिति ने एक कंपनी से एमओयू किया है, उसके तहत 16 रुपए किलो में कंपनी वर्मी कम्पोस्ट खरीदेगी। यह अलग है, इससे किसानों और गोठान समितियों को बड़ा लाभ होगा। छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश में पहला राज्य है जहां 25 रुपए में धान खरीद रहे हैं, 1 रुपए किलो के भाव से चावल दे रहे हैं और 2 रुपए किलो गोबर खरीद रहे हैं।

मैं राम का अनुयायी हूं, राम आपके, मेरे, सबके हैं...
राम वन गमन परिपथ के लिए माध्यम से बीजेपी की तरह राम पर राजनीति करने संबंधी प्रश्न के उत्तर में उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री उमेश पटेल बोले, मैं राम का अनुयायी हूं। राम आपके, हमारे, सबके राम एक हैं। उन्होंने कहा, इसमें राजनीति नहीं ढूंढनी चाहिए। वनवास के दौरान प्रभु श्रीराम जिन रास्तों से गुजरे उसे वो श्रद्धा से देखते हैं। सरकार उस इलाके को विकसित करेगी क्योंकि इससे लोगों की भावना जुड़ी है। मंत्री ने पत्रकारों के सवालों के जवाब दिए।

नए कृषि कानून पर: यह जनता और किसान विरोधी है। इस बिल को प्रदेश में लागू किया जाएगा या नहीं इस पर मंत्री बोले, राज्य सरकार की जो ताकत और क्षमता होती है उसके हिसाब से किसानों के हित में काम करेंगे।
सड़कों पर: एनएच और स्टेट हाइवे दोनों सड़कों पर मंत्री उमेश ने कहा, ज्यादातर हाइवे पर काम चल रहा है। कुछ दिनों में स्थिति सुधर जाएगी। घरघोड़ा तक सड़क की मरम्मत हो चुकी है। स्टेट हाइवे की सड़कों पर भी काम चल शुरू होगा। कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने जानकारी दी कि एसईसीएल समेत अन्य उद्योगों से सहायता लेकर सड़क बनवाई जा रही है।
नक्सली हमले की जांच पर: छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने एसआईटी का गठन किया था। मामले की जांच शुरू हुई फिर कोर्ट ने एनआईटी से जांच पूरी करने के लिए कहा, अभी मामला कोर्ट में है। हमें उम्मीद है कि एनआईटी की जांच पूरी होगी।
नई यूनिवर्सिटी पर: कुलपति और कुल सचिव की नियुक्ति हो चुकी है। बंटवारे को लेकर अटल यूनिवर्सिटी के साथ बैठक चल रही है। जल्द ही काम शुरू होगा, नया भवन भी बनेगा, इसके लिए बड़ी जमीन चाहिए।

