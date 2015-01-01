पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महामारी:भगवानपुर निवासी बुजुर्ग की मौत, 131 कोरोना पॉजिटिव

रायगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना संक्रमितों के मिलने का सिलसिला थम नहीं रहा है। मंगलवार को हुई जांच में 131 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले वही इलाज के दौरान एक की मौत हो गई। मंगलवार को मेडिकल विभाग के अनुसार 2226 संभावित की जांच की गई, जिसमें 131 संक्रमित मिले । नए मरीजों के मिलने से जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 20 हजार 924 हो गई है। साथ ही आज 126 लोग स्वस्थ होकर घर रवाना हो गए हैं। इसमें विभिन्न अस्पतालों से 15 और होम आइसोलेशन से 111 व्यक्तियों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया, वही एक को संक्रमण के चलते जान गंवानी पड़ी। रायगढ़ भगवानपुर निवासी 63 वर्षिय व्यक्ति की मौत कोविड केयर हाॅस्पिटल में हो गई। उसे संक्रमण के साथ हाई बीपी की समस्या थी। इस मौत के साथ अब तक मौत की कुल संख्या 260 हो गई है। वही 976 सक्रिय मरीजों का इलाज होम आइसोलेशन और अस्पतालों में जारी है। रायगढ़ सिटी कोतवाली से 1 , मोहनजूटमिल कालोनी से 5 , भगवानपुर से 4 ,केलोविहार से 5 , टीवी टावर से 3 , चरखापारा से 5 , काशीचुआं डुमरपाली से 6 संक्रमित मिले हैं। साथ ही सारंगढ़ से 28 ,खरसियां से 13 पाजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें