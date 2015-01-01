पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:14 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर कर्मचारियों ने निकाली रैली

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएम के नाम एडीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन, मांगे पूरी नहीं होने पर 19 को रायपुर में निकालेंगे महारैली

कर्मचारी-अधिकारी फेडरेशन आह्वान पर 14 सूत्रीय मांगों के समर्थन में मिनी स्टेडियम में धरना प्रदर्शन किया। उसके बाद मिनी स्टेडियम से रैली निकाली गई और मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा। जिले के कर्मचारियों अधिकारियों ने मिनी स्टेडियम में दोपहर 12 बजे तक धरना दिया। सुबह के समय सरकारी दफ्तरों से निकलकर कर्मचारी और अधिकारी दोपहर डेढ़ बजे रैली निकाली गई। धरना स्थल पर कर्मचारी संगठनों के पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि यदि मांगे नहीं मानी गई तो यह लड़ाई राजधानी तक जाएगी। इसके बाद उन्होंने राज्य सरकार की नीतियों के खिलाफ जोरदार नारेबाजी करते हुए रैली निकाली।और 14 मांगों का ज्ञापन मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एडीएम को सौंपा। इससे पहले 1 दिसंबर को मशाल रैली निकाल कर विरोध जताया गया था। शुक्रवार की सुबह वे काम करने के बजाए हड़ताल में शामिल हुए। इस दौरान कार्यालयों में कामकाज प्रभावित रहा। पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि यदि मांगे पूरी नहीं होती है तो आने वाले 19 दिसंबर को रायपुर में महारैली निकाली जाएगी। प्रदर्शन करने वालों में डॉ. दिनेश पटेल पटेल,शेख कलीमुल्लाह, अनिल यादव, डॉ माधुरी त्रिपाठी, गोपाल नायक, मनोज पांडे,राजेश मेहरा, डीका राम शेष, गोविंद परधान, भागवत कश्यप, विष्णु यादव , नेतराम साहू , संजीव सेठी ,लक्ष्मीकांत पटेल, भुनेश्वर पटेल राजेंद्र चौरसिया नोहर गवेल शंकर सोनी सहित सदस्य शामिल थे।

कर्मचारियों की प्रमुख मांगें

  • लिपिक वर्ग के वेतन विसंगति का निराकरण।
  • शिक्षक, स्वास्थ्य सहित अन्य सभी संवर्ग के कर्मचारियों के वेतन विसंगति दूर करें।
  • प्रदेश के कर्मचारियों एवं पेंशनरों को जुलाई 2019 से 5 फीसदी दें।
  • जनवरी 2020 का 9 फीसदी महंगाई भत्ता स्वीकृत करें।
  • बकाया एरियर्स, 4 किश्त में दें।
  • सहायक पशु चिकित्सा क्षेत्र एवं सहायक शिक्षक पद पर नियुक्त शिक्षकों को समय मान वेतन दें।
  • सरकारी कर्मचारियों को कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से मृत्यु कर्मचारियों अधिकारियों 50 लाख अनुग्रह राशि दी जाए सहित अन्य मांग शामिल हैं।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें