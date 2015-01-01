पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्कता:उपभोक्ता फोरम में बिना मास्क के नहीं मिलेगी इंट्री

रायगढ़2 दिन पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण बंद उपभोक्ता फोरम में अब दोबारा सुनवाई शुरू हो गई है। फोरम में नए मामलों की फाइलिंग शुरू हो गई है। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते अप्रैल से उपभोक्ता फोरम में नए मामलों की सुनवाई नहीं हो रही थी, वही पुराने मामलों की तारीखें आगे बढ़ा दी गई थी। उपभोक्ता को सुनवाई के दौरान मास्क लगाने के साथ-साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना होगा। जिला उपभोक्ता फोरम में अब कोई भी उपभोक्ता सामान खरीदने के दो वर्ष के भीतर शिकायत कर सकते हैं। जो लोग कोरोनाकाल के दौरान लॉकडाउन के चलते केस फाइल नहीं करा पाए, वो भी अपनी शिकायत शपथ पत्र के साथ जिला उपभोक्ता फोरम में पेश कर सकते हैं। पहले केस की फायलिंग की समय सीमा की बाध्यता थी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश पर अब उपभोक्ताओं को छूट दी गई है।

ऐसे करें आवेदन

  • शिकायत स्वयं या अधिवक्ता के माध्यम से शपथ पत्र के साथ कार्यालय जमा करा सकते हैं।
  • पूरे घटनाक्रम का वर्णन करने के बाद शपथ पत्र में हस्ताक्षर करना होगा।
  • शिकायत लेटर में अपना नाम, पिता का नाम, उम्र, पता के साथ जिसके खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज करवाया जा रहा है, उस फर्म का नाम पता को स्पष्ट रूप दर्ज करना होगा।
  • बिल, कौन सी कंपनी से लिया गया, किसने बेचा इसकी भी जानकारी देनी होगी।

समझौते का भी प्रावधान
खाने-पीने की चीजों में मिलावट मिलने पर फर्मों पर जुर्माना और सजा देने का प्रावधान है । फोरम में उपभोक्ता मध्यस्थता सेल का गठन किया गया है, जिसमें दोनों पक्ष आपसी सहमति से समझौता के लिए मध्यस्थता सेल जा सकेंगे। कंज्यूमर फोरम में एक करोड़ रुपए तक मामलों के केस दाखिल कर सकते हैं।

