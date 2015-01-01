पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस आज:100 करोड़ से अधिक के कारोबार का अनुमान

रायगढ़2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निवेश व खरीदारी के लिए शुभ दिन, व्यापारी तैयार

गुरुवार को धनतेरस है, शभ मुहूर्त पर लोगों द्वारा की जाने वाली खरीदारी से बाजार में धन वर्षा होगी। चेंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स के पदाधिकारियों के अनुसार धनतेरस पर बाजार में इस बार 100 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के कारोबार का अनुमान है। धनतेरस से पहले पुष्य नक्षत्र और बने महायोग के कारण रियल एस्टेट, ऑटो मोबाइल, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, ज्वेलरी कपड़ा समेत सभी कारोबार बूम पर है। लक्ष्मी पूजन से लेकर रंग-रोगन सजावट अन्य वस्तुएं शोरूम में सज गई है। सराफा, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, ऑटोमोबाइल, रियल स्टेट के लिए आसान फाइनेंस, आधुनिक प्रोडक्ट, डिस्काउंट और बेहतर सर्विस जैसे ढेरों विकल्प कारोबारी द्वारा अपने ग्राहकों को दे रहे हैं। कारोबारी ग्राहकों को बाजार तक लाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी है। ज्योतिषियों के अनुसार धनतेरस पर सभी तरह की खरीदारी या संपत्ति पर निवेश अधिक स्थाई और फलदायी होगी। सुबह 11.34 बजे से ही खरीदी के लिए शुभ संयोग बन रहे हैं। धनतेरस पर बाजार में अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद कर रहे व्यापारियों ने कहा, दीवाली के बाद धान कटाई शुरू होगी। इससे भी कारोबार बेहतर होता है।

डेढ़ हजार से ज्यादा बाइक और स्कूटर बिकेंगे
शहर में सबसे ज्यादा बाइक व स्कूटर की बुकिंग धनतरेस के लिए लोगों ने करा रखी है। टू-व्हीलर सेगमेंट में होंडा, हीरो, टीव्हीएस, बजाज के करीब 800 बाइक की एडवांस बुकिंग है। सेल्स मैनेजर महेश गुप्ता ने बताया कि लोगों ने अपनी पसंदीदा कलर और मॉडल के लिए पहले से ही एडवांस पेमेंट दे रखा हैं। बीते साल यह संख्या इससे 20 फीसदी ज्यादा थी।

शादी पर खर्च कम हुआ बच्चों के नाम निवेश
कोरोना की वजह से इस बार शादियों का बजट कम होने से पैरेंट्स बच्चों के नाम प्लाट, फ्लैट और स्वतंत्र मकान पर निवेश कर रहे हैं। ताकि शादी के बाद उन्हें गिफ्ट किया जा सके। फिलहाल कलेक्टोरेट में उप पंजीयक कार्यालय में धनतेरस पर जमीन की रजिस्ट्री भी होंगी।

छोटी लग्जरी कारों की डिमांड ज्यादा है शहर में
ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में कमर्शियल वाहनों की खरीदी बीते तीन महीनों की तुलना में 30 फीसदी तक बढ़ गई है, लेकिन छोटे लग्जरी कार इससे दोगुना डिमांड धनतेरस पर है। अलग-अलग कंपनियों के करीब 70 से ज्यादा कारों की बुकिंग धनतेरस पर लोगों ने करा रखी है। इसमें ज्यादातर सर्विस क्लास, कार्पोरेट व कारोबारी वर्ग शामिल है।

रूप चतुर्दशी में भी खरीदारी लाभकारी
शुक्रवार को रूप चतुर्दशी के साथ स्वार्थ सिद्धि योग तड़के 6.42 बजे से ही शुरू हो जाएगा। इस दिन भूमि, भवन समस्त खरीदारी के लिए यह दिन श्रेष्ठ रहेगा। मान्यता के अनुसार दीपावली शनिवार को है, इसलिए बर्तन व वाहनों की खरीदारी रूप चतुर्दशी पर भी ज्यादा होने की संभावना है।

100 करोड़ के कारोबार का अनुमान
"दीवाली से पहले हुए कारोबार से बाजार में लिक्विडिटी आएगी। जिले की अर्थव्यवस्था मजबूत होगी। सभी क्षेत्रों में कारोबार उम्मीद के मुताबिक अच्छा है। जिले में इस धनतेरस पर कारोबार की बात करें तो 100 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक कारोबार का अनुमान है।''
-राजेश अग्रवाल, मंत्री चेंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स

