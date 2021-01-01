पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान खरीदी:बारिश के कारण नहीं पहुंचे किसान फोन कर बुलाया, देर रात तक खरीदी

रायगढ़19 घंटे पहले
  • कुछ केंद्रों में धान हुआ खराब तो कहीं स्टेक पर कर्मियों ने डाले तिरपाल

आखिरी दिन सुबह अचानक बारिश होने से धान खरीदी प्रभावित हुई। कई केंद्रों में किसान धान बेचने नहीं पहुंच सके। दोपहर तक सोसाइटी के कर्मचारियों ने फोन पर संपर्क कर किसानों को बुलाया। सहकारिता विभाग ने सोसाइटियों को अंतिम दिन खरीदी पूरी करने के लिए चेताया, बताया समय नहीं बढ़ेगा। दोपहर को धान खरीदी का समय बढ़ाने पर भी चर्चा होती रही हालांकि शासन से देर शाम तक ऐसा कोई आदेश नहीं आया है। प्रशासन ने हर स्टेक को तारपोलिन से ढकने को लेकर शपथ पत्र देने के लिए कहा था। किसी तरह की क्षति होने पर सोसाइटी के संचालकों पर कार्रवाई की भी बात कही गई है। दो दिन से मौसम खराब होने के कारण हालांकि ज्यादातर समितियों में इंतजाम कर लिए थे लेकिन शुक्रवार सुबह अचानक हुई बारिश के बाद कुछ केंद्रों में परेशानी हुई। बारिश शुरू होते ही केंद्रों में कर्मचारियों ने स्टेक ढंके, वहीं कुछ केंद्रों में धान भीगा है।

दोपहर 2 बजे, केशला: केशला सोसाइटी में 15 किसानों से 247 क्विंटल धान खरीद लिया गया, सुबह 7 बजे के बाद लगातार बारिश होने के बाद हड़बड़ा कर तिरपाल ढंका गया। लेकिन कुछ धान बोरे बारिश से भीगे। दोपहर में सहकारिता विभाग के अफसर यहां निरीक्षण करने के लिए पहुंचे, शपथ पत्र भरवाया भी गया। देर शाम 6 बजे के बाद यहां खरीदी होती रही।

3 बजे, गढ़उमरिया: पुसौर के गढ़उमरिया में दोपहर 3 बजे तक एक भी किसान धान बेचने के लिए नहीं पहुंचा था। धान भीगे ना इसके लिए सोसाइटी कर्मचारी दोपहर तक धान बोरो में तिरपाल ढंकते रहे। यहां भी कुछ स्टेक भीगी है। यहां चार किसानों का ही धान खरीदा जाना था। धान नहीं पाए किसानों ने कल के लिए टोकन मांगा तो उन्हें लौटा दिया गया।

शाम 5.30 बजे, लोइंग: लोइंग में कुछ दिन पहले देर रात खरीदी करने और बोरी में अधिक वजन करने की वजह से वहां समिति प्रबंधक, फड़ प्रभारी और कर्मचारियों को हटा दिया गया था। आखिरी समय तक यहां किसान धान नहीं बेच पाए थे, शुक्रवार को खरीदी के अंतिम दिन में बारिश हो गई। 54 किसानों से 3300 क्विंटल धान खरीदा जाना था, शाम 5.30 बजे तक सिर्फ 11 किसान धान बेच सके थे।

टारगेट पूरा करने के लिए रात तक करेंगे खरीदी
डीएमओ एसके गुप्ता ने बताया कि खरीदी पूरी करने के लिए हम रात 12 बजे तक इंट्री करवाएंगे। टारगेट पूरा करने देर तक खरीदी करवा रहे हैं, बारिश से थोड़ी परेशानी हुई है। लोइंग केशला, तेतला, पुसौर और कोड़तराई सोसाइटियों में किसान अधिक होने की वजह से खरीदी चल रही है। बारिश ज्यादा नहीं हुई है इसलिए धान खराब नहीं हुआ है, तिरपाल लगा दिया गया था।

