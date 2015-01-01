पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:खरीदी केंद्रों में किसानों ने लिए रखी जाएगी शिकायत पंजी

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर और एसपी ने छपोरा धान खरीदी केंद्र का लिया जायजा, किसानों के मनोरंजन के लिए टीवी लागाने के निर्देश

शुक्रवार को पुसौर क्षेत्र के छपोरा धान खरीदी केंद्र का निरीक्षण करने कलेक्टर भीम सिंह व एसपी संतोष कुमार सिंह पहुंचे। उन्होंने वहां चल रहे धान खरीदी का जायजा लिया, वहां पर पर्याप्त संख्या में किसानोंं के बैठने के लिए कुर्सी तथा पेयजल की व्यवस्था ठीक मिली। खरीदी केंद्र पर किसानों के मनोरंजन के लिए टीवी की खरीदी हो चुकी है। इसे शीघ्र चालू करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने शौचालय का रास्ता व्यवस्थित करने तथा सभी निर्माण कार्य 15 दिवस के भीतर पूर्ण करने के निर्देश पुसौर तहसीलदार को दिए। उन्होंने जिले के प्रत्येक धान खरीदी केंद्रों में किसानों की उनकी शिकायतें और समस्याएं दर्ज करने के लिए एक रजिस्टर संधारित करने के निर्देश दिए, जिसमें किसानों को बेचने में कोई भी परेशानी हाेने पर स्वयं अपनी शिकायत रजिस्टर में लिख सकेंगे। इन शिकायतों पर कृषि और राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों द्वारा त्वरित कार्रवाई कर रिपोर्ट पेश की जाएगी। इस अवसर पर सीईओ ऋचा प्रकाश चौधरी, एसडीएम और तहसीलदार आदि उपस्थित थे।

जितना धान खरीद सकें उतना ही जारी करें टोकन
कलेक्टर ने धान की गुणवत्ता तथा नमी मापक यंत्र एवं तौल प्रक्रिया की भी जानकारी ली और निर्देशित किया कि दिन भर में जितना धान खरीदी की जा सकती है, उतना ही टोकन जारी करें। किसान को बार-बार परेशान नहीं होना पड़े इसका ध्यान रखे। कलेक्टर ने धान खरीदी केंद्र पर उपस्थित किसानों से चर्चा भी की। एक किसान द्वारा धान के रकबे में दो एकड़ कम दर्ज करने की शिकायत पर उन्होंने तहसीलदार पुसौर को तत्काल जांच कर त्रुटि सुधारने तथा गिरदावरी कार्य में यदि लापरवाही मिली तो संबंधित पटवारी के विरूद्ध कार्यवाही करने को कहा।

नगर निगम क्षेत्र के पशु भेजे जाएंगे संबलपुरी गौठान में
संबलपुरी में 15 एकड़ क्षेत्र में बन रहे गौठान के निर्माण कार्यों के प्रगति का भी कलेक्टर व एसपी ने जायजा लिया। उन्होंने कहा कि इस गौठान में निगम क्षेत्र के सभी पशुओं को शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। गौठान में मजबूत जाली युक्त बाउंड्री का कार्य पूर्ण हो गया है और मुख्य गेट का निर्माण एक सप्ताह के भीतर पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। कलेक्टर सिंह ने पशु चिकित्सा विभाग के उप संचालक से कहा कि लगभग 1500 पशुओं के लिए आगामी 6 महीने के लिए पैरादान कराकर सुरक्षित भंडारण कराएं और पैरादान से व्यवस्था कम पड़े तो पैरा खरीदकर मंगा लें। उन्होंने चारागाह के 80 प्रतिशत भाग पर हरा चारा लगाने के भी निर्देश दिए। गौठान में अन्य व्यावसायिक गतिविधियां संचालित किए जाने के प्रस्ताव तैयार करने को कहा जिससे स्व-सहायता समूहों की आय में वृद्धि होगी। गौठान भूमि के कुछ भाग में हुए अतिक्रमण को हटाने के निर्देश एसडीएम को दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें