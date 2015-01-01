पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म:शादी का झांसा दे बनाता रहा संबंध 5 महीने का गर्भ ठहरा तो भागा प्रेमी

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • गर्भवती की शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने किया मामला दर्ज

शादी का झांसा देकर दुष्कर्म करने और नाबालिग के गर्भवती होने पर छोड़ भागने वाले आरोपी के खिलाफ लैलूंगा पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज की है। आरोपी फरार है। लैलूंगा थाना क्षेत्र में एक 17 साल की नाबालिग ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। नाबालिग के अनुसार आरोपी हेम कुमार खड़िया (20 साल ) लगातार दो सालों से उसके साथ संबंध बनाता रहा। इसी बीच नाबालिग गर्भवती हो गई। नाबालिग गर्भवती हुई तो उसने युवक से शादी के लिए कहा। इसपर युवक टालमटोल करने लगा। कुछ ही महीनों में नाबालिग के गर्भवती होने के बारे में परिवार को पता चला। युवक से परिवार ने भी बात करने की कोशिश की। गर्भवती होने के पांच माह बाद नाबालिग ने परेशान होकर परिजन से सलाह मशविरा कर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। रिपोर्ट के बाद लैलूंगा पुलिस ने आरोपी के विरुद्ध आईपीसी की धारा 376, और पॉक्सो एक्ट 4,6 के तहत मामला दर्ज लिया है। लैलूंगा पुलिस आरोपी को पकड़ने तोलगे गांव भी गई थी। लेकिन आरोपी अपने घर में नहीं मिला।

