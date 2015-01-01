पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता व प्रतिबंध का असर:पटाखे कम फूटे, वायु और ध्वनि प्रदूषण में आई कमी

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • दीपावली पर पिछले तीन साल से लगातार घट रहा है प्रदूषण का स्तर

दीपावली पर इस बार पिछले साल के मुकाबले वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर घटा है। लोगों की जागरूकता और जिले में कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण के कारण रोकटोक के असर से पटाखे कम फूटे। कारोबारियों के मुताबिक पटाखा कारोबार वर्ष 2019 की तुलना में 35% तक कम रहा।
पर्यावरण संरक्षण मंडल ने दीवाली के साथ ही हफ्ते भर तक प्रदूषण के स्तर की जांच कराई । टीवी टावर स्थित विभाग के दफ्तर और स्टेडियम में जांच कराई गई । दोनों जगह पिछले दो वर्षों की तुलना में प्रदूषण का स्तर घटा है।
ध्वनि प्रदूषण में भी आई गिरावट पटाखा
कारोबारियों के मुताबिक इस बार शहर में लगभग 2 करोड़ रुपए का पटाखा कारोबार हुआ। दुकानें कम लगीं। व्यापारी मानते हैं ऐसा लोगों की जागरूकता और बीमारी के खतरे के कारण हुआ। इसका असर ध्वनि प्रदूषण पर पड़ा। वर्ष 2019 में ध्वनि प्रदूषण न्यूनतम 68.9 और अधिकतम 88.7 डेसिबल दर्ज किया गया था। इस वर्ष इसमें भी कमी आई है।

जानिए... क्या हैं पीएम 10 और 2.5
पीएम यानि पर्टिकुलेट मैटर, जो प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले ठोस और तरल तत्वों का मिश्रण होता है। पीएम 2.5 में 2.5 माइक्रो मीटर यानि 0.0025 मिमी छोटे होते हैं । ऐसे ही पीएम 10, 10 माइक्रो मीटर यानि 0.010 मिमी आकार के कणों की गिनती की जाती है। 1 माइक्रो ग्राम प्रति घन मीटर में पीएम की उपलब्धता से प्रदूषण का स्तर तय होता है। एक बाल की गोलाई के 30वें हिस्से के बराबर होने के कारण शरीर के रोम छिद्रों से शरीर के अंदर चले जाते हैं, और इससे लीवर, फेफड़े आदि प्रभावित होते हैं।

तय मापदंडों के अनुसार ठीक मात्रा
"शहर के स्टेडियम और टीवी टावर इलाके में प्रदूषण की जांच कराई गई थी। जिसमें मंगलवार को ऑफलाइन मोड में जांच के आंकलन कराया गया था। जिसमें दोनों जगहों में ध्वनि और वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर कम रहा है। इसमें ध्वनि मापने की रिपोर्ट की जानकारी पुलिस से भी ली गई है। पर्यावरण विभाग की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार कम्पाइल करने के बाद फाइनल रिपोर्ट तैयार की गई है।''
-शैलेष पिस्दा, इंजीनियर, प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल

