उपलब्धि:पहली बार 4 दिन में ही पुलिस ने दुष्कर्म मामले पर चालान कोर्ट में पेश किया

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • पूंजीपथरा पुलिस की कार्रवाई से टूटा जूट मिल चौकी प्रभारी का रिकार्ड

पहली बार पुलिस ने दुष्कर्म मामले में चालान चार दिन के भीतर ही न्यायालय के समक्ष चालान प्रस्तुत किया है। इससे पहले जूट मिल चौकी प्रभारी ने पांच दिन कि भीतर इस तरह के अपराध पर चार्जशीट प्रस्तुत किया था। फिलहाल दुष्कर्म जैसे गंभीर अपराध पर त्वरित कार्रवाई को देख पुलिस कप्तान एसपी संतोष सिंह ने रायगढ़ सीएसपी अनिवाश सिंह और पूंजीपथरा थाना प्रभारी मनीश नागर की पीठ थपथपाई है। इससे पहले सितंबर में पुलिस चौकी जूट मिल क्षेत्रांतर्गत नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म मामले में पुलिस चौकी जूट मिल द्वारा महज पांच दिनों के भीतर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर चालान न्यायालय प्रस्तुत किया गया था, जिस पर पुलिस महानिदेशक ने रायगढ़ पुलिस की पीठ थपथपाई थी। साथ ही महिला संबंधी अपराधों पर त्वरित कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए थे। तभी पूंजीपथरा थाना क्षेत्र में 30 अक्टूबर को दोपहर नाबालिग बालिका की लापता होने की शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। परिजनों के शंका पर पड़ोस के खिलाफ जुर्म दर्ज का तफ्तीश शुरू की गई और स्टाफ को गुम बालिका का फोटो सोशल मीडिया में पोस्ट कर सभी दिशाओं में पतासाजी के लिए रवाना किया गया। तभी बालिका पूंजीपथरा गैस गोदाम के सामने बैठी मिली। तत्काल कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी गुड्डू कुमार उम्र 20 साल ग्राम बालागोजी थाना चकाई जिला जमुई बिहार हाल मुकाम पूंजीपथरा को गिरफ्तार कर चालान चार दिनों के भीतर न्यायालय के समक्ष प्रस्तुत किया गया।

