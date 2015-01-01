पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहेज प्रताड़ना:पत्नी का जबरन गर्भपात कराया, दूसरे मामले में बहू से मांगे 5 लाख

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
कापू और चक्रधर नगर पुलिस ने दहेज प्रताड़ना के दो अलग-अलग मामले दर्ज हुए हैं। एक मामले में पीड़िता ने पति और ससुराल वालों पर दवा खिला जबरन गर्भपात कराने का आरोप लगाया है। वहीं दूसरे मामले में पीड़िता ने ससुराल पक्ष के विरुद्ध 5 लाख रुपयों की डिमांड की है। पुलिस ने दहेज प्रताड़ना के तहत अपराध दर्ज कर अपनी जांच शुरू कर दी है।

दवा खिलाकर करा दिया गर्भपात, दहेज के लिए पति रोज पीटता था पत्नी को
पहला मामला कापू थाना क्षेत्र का है। महिला की शादी अप्रैल में चिंतामणी निवासी तालगांव के साथ हुई थी। महिला ने बताया कि पति और सास दहेज की मांग करके मारपीट करते थे। महिला का आरोप है कि जब वह पहली बार गर्भवती हुई तो इसके खाने में दवा मिला कार गर्भपात कराया गया। महिला 5 महीने की गर्भवती है। महिला के अनुसार पति हर रोज मारपीट करता था। जब युवती के मायके वालों को इस बारे में पता चला तो उन्होंने भी घर आकर महिला के पति की जमकर धुनाई कर दी। इसके बाद वे थाने में शिकायत करने पर पहुंचे। कापू पुलिस ने महिला की ओर से दहेज प्रताड़ना और पति की ओर से मारपीट का मामला दर्ज किया है।

पांच लाख खाते में जमा करने के बाद भी कर रहे थे रुपए की डिमांड, मामला दर्ज
थाना चक्रधरनगर में 22 नवंबर को महिला ने पति नंदकिशोर पटेल, ससुर मीनकेतन पटेल, जेठ युगल किशोर पटेल और जेठानी चमेली पटेल के विरुद्ध दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ित करने के संबंध में शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। महिला के अनुसार उसकी शादी 2018 में हुई। शादी में माता-पिता ने अपनी शक्ति के अनुसार सोने चांदी के गहने और गृहस्थी के सामान दिए थे। अतिरिक्त युवती के पिता ने भविष्य के लिए 5 लाख रुपए खाते में जमा कराए थे। ससुरालवालों को जानकारी होने पर वे लगातार युवती से रुपयों की डिमांड करने लगे। आवेदन पर चक्रधर नगर पुलिस ने आरोपी पक्ष के विरुद्ध धारा 498, 34 के तहत अपराध दर्ज
किया है।

