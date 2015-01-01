पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:14 साल की नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म, पीड़िता को ठहरा चार महीने का गर्भ

रायगढ़2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिता का दर्द...ऐसे भेड़िये हैं समाज में, क्या बेटियों को घर में ही कैद रखें। किरोड़ीमलनगर के प्रवासी परिवार ने कोतरा रोड थाने में की शिकायत

पांच दिन पहले बेटी की तबियत खराब हुई तो मुझे पता चला कि वह गर्भवती है। उसने मां को बताया कि एक युवक ने उससे गलत काम किया है। वह लगातार जान से मारने की धमकी देता रहा। एक दिन पहले भी आरोपी मेरे घर कुछ लड़कों के साथ आया। मुझ पर समझौता करने के लिए दबाव बना रहा था। मेरी दो बेटियां हैं। युवक बदमाश प्रवृत्ति का है। बेटी के बाद वह हमें भी धमका रहा है। मैं पहले महिला बाल विकास विभाग के पास गया। वहां अफसरों ने आवेदन लिखवा कर कोतरा रोड थाने जाकर एफआईआर कराने के लिए कहा। मेरे परिवार को सुरक्षा की जरूरत है। ऐसे भेड़िये हैं समाज में, बेटियां कैसे सुरक्षित रहेंगी। क्या घर में कैद रखना होगा बेटियों को (इतना कहकर मजबूर पिता फफक पड़ा), मैं बेहद मजबूर हूं, क्या मुंह दिखाऊंगा समाज को। बहुत हिम्मत जुटाकर थाने तक पहुंचा हूं। ऐसे लोगों पर सख्त कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। मुझे न्याय दिलाइए सर...’
(जैसा कि दुष्कर्म पीड़िता किशोरी के पिता ने भास्कर को बताया)

तबियत खराब हुई तो डॉक्टर के पास ले गए परिजन तो खुली बात
किरोड़ीमलनगर क्षेत्र में रहने वाले एक 20 साल के युवक रोहन भारती पिता छोटे लाल ने 14 साल की नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म किया। किशोरी गर्भवती है। आरोपी युवक लगभग पांच महीने पहले नाबालिग से मिला। एक मदद के बहाने उसे बरगलाकर घर ले गया। उससे संबंध बनाए। इसके बाद घर वालों को बताने की बात कहकर ब्लैकमेलिंग करता रहा। फोटो शेयर करने और सारी बात नगर में सभी को बता देने की धमकी देकर उसने कई बार किशोरी का दैहिक शोषण किया। अचानक किशोरी की मां ने पिता को उसकी तबीयत खराब होने की जानकारी दी। पिता उसे डॉक्टर के पास लेकर गया। यहां से वापस आने के बाद नाबालिग ने पिता को पूरा वाकया बताया। महिला बाल विकास विभाग के बाद परिवार कोतरा रोड थाने पहुंचा। रविवार रात लगभग 9 बजे तक कोतरा रोड थाने में एफआईआर की प्रक्रिया चल रही थी।

जनवरी से लेकर अब तक दुष्कर्म

  • 105 से ज्यादा मामले
  • 48 पुलिस के पास पेंडिंग
  • 98 पॉक्सो यानि नाबालिगों के साथ दुष्कर्म
  • 25 मामले पुलिस के पास पेंडिंग

मदद के बहाने झांसे में लिया किशोरी को
पढ़ाई की सामग्री लेने के बहाने युवक के झांसे में आई 14 साल की नाबालिग दुष्कर्म के बाद आरोपी युवक रोहन की धमकी से डर गई। रोहन ने उससे कहा कि उसने किसी ये यह बताया तो उसकी बड़ी बहन के साथ भी इसी तरह रेप होगा और बाप को भी जान से मार दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा फोटो लेकर भी ब्लैकमेल किया करता था। इन्हीं सब कारणों से नाबालिग परेशान थी।

दुस्साहस...धमकाने घर तक पहुंचा आरोपी
पीड़िता के पिता के अनुसार शनिवार सुबह आरोपी अपने दोस्तों के साथ उनके घर आया था। आरोपी ने लड़की से शादी करने का प्रस्ताव देते हुए पुलिस से शिकायत नहीं करने के लिए कहा। समझौता नहीं करने पर आरोपी ने जान से मारने की धमकी दी। आरोपी जिस कार में धमकी देने आया था। उस पर सुशांत राजपूत नाम लिखा हुआ था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें