कार्रवाई:बंजारी मंदिर की दानपेटी से 2 लाख समेत चार चोरियां करने वाला बदमाश गिरफ्तार

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • झारसुगुड़ा के नट गिरोह का सदस्य है आरोपी

जिले में लगातार हो रही चोरी, लूट और डकैती जैसी घटनाओं में नट गिरोह का नाम लगातार सामने आ रहा है। बंजारी मंदिर से 2 लाख रुपए नकद चोरी कर भागने वाले एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर पुलिस ने जेल भेजा है। इस मामले में एक आरोपी झारसुगुड़ा के नट गिरोह का सदस्य है। जिले में जशपुर क्षेत्र के नट भी शामिल रहे हैं। 3 नवंबर तड़के बंजारी मंदिर के मुख्य गेट को तोड़कर अफजल खान निवासी झारसुगुड़ा, पैलेस रोड के सागर देवांगन के साथ मिलकर दानपेटी तोड़ नकद दो लाख रुपए चुरा लिए। एक महीने तक चली खोजबीन के बाद पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा है। एक दिन पूर्व ही घरघोड़ा व धरमजयगढ़ में उठाईगिरी के मामले में पुलिस ने एक नट गिरोह के सदस्य को जेल भेजा था। गिरोह के सदस्यों से पूछताछ में पता चला कि उन्होंने ही जिले में कुछ चोरी और लूट की घटनाओं को अंजाम दिया है। इसके बाद पुलिस खुलासा करने में लग गई। जिले में बीते छह महीनों से कुछ चोरी और लूट की घटनाएं हुई। इनमें नट गिरोह का ही नाम सामने आया। नट गिरोह जिले सहित आसपास के क्षेत्रों में लूट, चोरी और डकैती जैसे वारदात करने के लिए कुख्यात हैं।

इन मामलों में नट गिरोह के सदस्यों का हाथ

  • तमनार उठाईगिरी
  • पूंजीपथरा चोरी
  • घरघोड़ा उठाईगिरी
  • कापू में लूट
  • धरमजयगढ़ उठाईगिरी

तीन जगहों पर चोरी की आरोपियों ने
आरोपियों ने बंजारी मंदिर के अलावा चक्रधरनगर थाना क्षेत्र में 5-6 दिसंबर की दरमियानी रात में जय मां दुर्गा बिहार कलोनी छोटेअतरमुड़ा (लोको पायलट) के घर से सोने चांदी के जेवरात, और एलईडी टीवी की चोरी की थी। इसके अलावा इनके द्वारा चक्रधरनगर कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत षड़ंगी कॉलोनी में एक मकान से एलईडी टीवी साउंड सिस्टम और सोने चांदी के गहनों की चोरी की थी। एक आरोपी अभी भी फरार चल रहा है।

