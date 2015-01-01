पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मुसीबतों का जाम:उर्दना तिराहे से कोतरारोड तक हर घंटे 10 मिनट लग रहा जाम, सुबह से शाम तक लोग हो रहे हैं परेशान

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खराब सड़कें और कोतरारोड फाटक के कारण रोजाना लग रही ट्रकों की लंबी कतार

कोतरारोड फाटक से उर्दना तिराहे के बीच मंगलवार सुबह से शाम तक हर घंटे में 10 मिनट का जाम लग रहा है। बुधवार को जाम का कारण जर्जर सड़क और खराब ट्रक बना। दरअसल एक ट्रक ढिमरापुर से उर्दना के बीच ब्रेक डाउन हाे गया। ऐसे में राेड सिंगल वे हो गई। ऐसे में कुछ ही देर में वहां भारी वाहनों की कतार लग गई। उर्दना तिराहे से लेकर कोतरारोड फाटक के बीच लगभग साढ़े तीन किलोमीटर तक सैकड़ों गाड़ियों की कतार दिनभर लगी रही। इससे उर्दना से शहर की ओर आने वाला हर एक व्यक्ति गाड़ियों के बीच करीब आधे घंटे तक जाम में फंसा। इसी तरह ढिमरापुर से कोतरारोड बायपास में जाने वाली गाड़ियां भी हर पांच मिनट में जाम में फंसी। शाम को खराब ट्रक को हटाया गया पर उसके बाद भी स्थिति में सुधार नहीं आया और देर रात तक जाम की स्थिति निर्मित होती रही। यहां खस्ताहाल सड़क के कारण भारी वाहनों की रफ़्तार धीमी हो जाती है और ढिमरापुर चौक पर जाम की स्थिति निर्मित होती है। इससे जाम की स्थिति निर्मित होती है।

पेचवर्क के नाम पर औपचारिकता निभा रहे ठेकेदार- कुछ दिनों पहले ही खस्ताहाल सड़क को सुधारने के नाम पर पेचवर्क किया जा रहा है। पेचवर्क में केवल गड्‌ढों में गिट्‌टी लाकर भर दी गई, जो गाड़ियों के चलने पर दोबारा उखड़ जा रही है। चार दिनों पहले ही ढिमरापुर चौक के गड्‌ढों ऐसे ही भरा गया, जो अब पूरी तरह से दोबारा उखड़ चुका हैं। इसी तरह आगे भी सड़क पर गड्‌ढों को भरा गया था, जो टिक नहीं पा रहा। ठेकेदार दो सालों से सड़क पर मेंटेनेंस वर्क कर रहा है। तब से सड़क की स्थिति नहीं सुधर सकी है।

आरओबी का 25% निर्माण, पूरा होने पर जाम से मिलेगी राहत
कोतरा रोड रेलवे फाटक पर ओवर ब्रिज का निर्माण लगभग 25 प्रतिशत पूरा हो चुका है। आरओबी को अक्टूबर 2021 तक पूरा करना है। जिस रफ्तार से काम हो रहा है। इसके मुताबिक तय समय में ही पूरा काम कर लिया जाएगा। दरअसल कोतरा, कुरमापाली, तारापुर, नंदेली, सक्ती, जांजगीर-चांपा के लोगों रायगढ़ आने-जाने के लिए इसी मार्ग का उपयोग करते हैं। इसीतरह शहर वासी भी शहर से नंदेली की ओर जाने के लिए इस मार्ग का उपयोग करते हैं। फाटक बंद होने की स्थिति में लोगों को 20 मिनट तक रुकना पड़ता है।

14 हजार गाड़ियां निकलती है एक दिन में
रेलवे के एक सर्वे के मुताबिक कोतरारोड फाटक से हर दिन लगभग 14 हजार गाड़ियां निकलती है। इस कारण फाटक हर 10 मिनट में फाटक बंद होता है। इसी कारण भारी वाहन सही समय पर फाटक पार नहीं कर पाते और जाम की स्थिति निर्मित होती। कभी-कभी दो मालगाड़ियों को जोडकर एक साथ निकाला जाता है। इसलिए भी फाटक को ज्यादा समय तक बंद रखा जाता है। इस कारण भी गाड़ियों की लंबी कतारें लगती है।

नो एंट्री का पालन नहीं
मार्ग पर लगातार भारी वाहन चल रहे हैं। बावजूद नो एंट्री टाइम का कोई पालन नहीं हो रहा है। चालक गाड़ियों को कभी भी शहर के अंदर घुसा दे रहे हैं। यही कारण है कि ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बिगड़ने से यहां जाम की स्थिति निर्मित होती है। जाम के कारण शहर की ओर जाने वाली छोटी गाड़ियों को ज्यादा परेशानी उठानी पड़ती है। हालांकि भारी वाहनों को भी माल समय पर फैक्ट्रियों में नहीं पहुंचने पर नुकसान झेलना पड़ता है। खस्ताहाल सड़क और पुलिस की अनदेखी दोनों ही यहां निर्मित होने वाले जाम का कारण हैं।

कोतरारोड आरओबी एक नजर में

  • लागत- 70.70 करोड़
  • ठेकेदार कंपनी- पीआरएल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर लिमिटेड दिल्ली
  • कब तक पूरा होगा-अक्टूबर 2021
  • लंबाई- 12.44 मीटर(सर्विस रोड की लंबाई भी यही रहेगी)
  • चौड़ाई-14.80 मीटर
  • ब्रिज में 14 पिल्लर लग चुके 12 बाकी

सड़क की मरम्मत करने के लिए ठेकेदार को कहा
"सड़क को सुधारने के निर्देश दिए गए हैँ। ठेकेदार को ही टेंडर की शर्तों के अनुसार सड़क सुधारनी है। कोई लापरवाही हो रही है तो मैं दिखवाता हूं।''
-वाय के सोनकर, ईई, एनएच बिलासपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें