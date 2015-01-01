पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:प्रेमी का रिश्ता तय हुआ तो प्रेमिका ने दर्ज कराया दुष्कर्म का मामला, गिरफ्तार

रायगढ़2 दिन पहले
रविवार देर रात कोतवाली थाने में जमकर बवाल कटा । लड़के के परिजन और साथियों के दबाव में मामला गड़बड़ न हो जाए इसलिए युवती स्वयं थाने पहुंची । पुलिस पीड़ित युवती का मेडिकल परीक्षण कराने लेकर गई। पहाड़ मंदिर रोड निवासी युवती की शिकायत पर पार्क एवेन्यू कॉलोनी निवासी युवक निर्मल अग्रवाल के खिलाफ धारा 376 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक निर्मल अग्रवाल पिता राजेश अग्रवाल और युवती के बीच वर्ष 2017 से दोस्ती थी। युवती का आरोप है कि निर्मल ने उससे शादी की बात कही और दोनों के बीच संबंध बने। कुछ महीनों पहले जब युवती ने निर्मल से शादी करने की बात कही तो वह टालने लगा। लगातार दबाव के बाद निर्मल ने 14 जून को लड़की से गाली गलौज कर स्पष्ट कह दिया कि वह शादी नहीं करेगा। 16 जून को सामाजिक बैठक हुई ताकि दोनों पक्षों को मनाया जा सके और विवाद न हो। बात नहीं बनी। कुछ दिन पहले लड़की को पता चला कि निर्मल का रिश्ता दूसरी लड़की से तय हो गया है। इसके बाद युवती ने शिकायत की। पुरानी पहचान, एक ही समाज होने के कारण पुलिस ने भी युवती को भरोसा दिया कि उसके प्रेमी निर्मल को तैयार कर लिया जाएगा। जब बात नहीं बनी और युवक ने संपर्क तोड़ लिया तो युवती ने थाने पहुंचकर हंगामा किया। लगभग दो घंटे तक शहर के रसूखदार लोग कोतवाली और उसके आसपास इकट्‌ठा हुए। वहीं युवती और उसके परिजन एफआईआर कराने के लिए अड़े रहे। आखिरकार कोतवाली प्रभारी कृष्णकांत सिंह ने मामला दर्ज किया। आरोपी निर्मल को तुरंत गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

