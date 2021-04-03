पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:हेडमास्टर बच्चियों से कर रहा था छेड़छाड़, ग्रामीणों ने धुना, निलंबित

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • एबीईओ को रिपोर्ट के बाद डीईओ ने किया सस्पेंड, समिति की जांच के बाद पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत होगी एफआईआर

गुरुवार को कोतरलिया संकुल के बनखेता प्राइमरी स्कूल के हेडमास्टर चौथी-पांचवीं की बच्चियों से छेड़छाड़ करता हुआ पकड़ा गया । पहले तो ग्रामीणों ने उसकी खूब धुनाई की, शाम को शिक्षा विभाग ने उसे सस्पेंड कर दिया है। एबीईओ के मुताबिक एक समिति आरोपों की जांच करेगी उसके बाद पॉस्को एक्ट के तहत शिक्षक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज हो सकता है। गुरुवार को एक गुरु की हरकत ने शिक्षक के पेशे को बदनाम कर दिया। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण स्कूल बंद हैं लेकिन ऑनलाइन या डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ ऑफलाइन क्लास चल रही हैं। बनखेता प्राइमरी स्कूल के हेडमास्टर शशिकांत गुप्ता ने स्कूल भवन के बाहर बच्चों को बैठाया। स्कूल में शिक्षक लोकेश सिंह भी थे। ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि शशिकांत ने दो-तीन बच्चियों को स्कूल भवन में बुलाया और छेड़छाड़ करने लगा। इसकी शिकायत बच्चियों ने अपने परिजन से की। शिक्षक की ऐसी करतूत सुनकर कुछ ग्रामीण वहां पहुंचे और हेडमास्टर गुप्ता की जमकर धुनाई की। बनखेता के ग्रामीणों ने भास्कर को बताया कि पहले भी बच्चियों ने इस तरह की शिकायत की थी लेकिन इसे नजरअंदाज कर दिया गया था। गुरुवार को बच्चियों ने फिर ऐसी शिकायत की।

शिक्षा विभाग के अफसरों ने बचा, गांव से निकाला
इस घटना का पता चलते ही शिक्षा विभाग के अफसरों ने दो लोगों को जांच के लिए बनखेता भेजा। इन लोगों ने एक प्रतिवेदन बनाकर ग्रामीणों से हस्ताक्षर कराए। उन्होंने बताया कि ग्रामीण आक्रोशित थे वहां कुछ भी हो सकता था इसलिए उन्होंने हेडमास्टर गुप्ता को छुड़ाकर वहां से भेज दिया। भास्कर संवाददाता ने जैसे ही अपना परिचय दिया ये दोनों बाइक पर बैठकर गांव से रवाना हो गए।

आरोपी हेडमास्टर ने कहा: समझ में नहीं आ रहा, मैं कुछ नहीं बोल सकता
आरोपी हेडमास्टर ने फोन कर संवाददाता को कैरियर खराब होने की दुहाई देते हुए मामले को तूल ना देने के लिए कहा। जब घटना के संबंध में उनका पक्ष जानने की कोशिश की तो उन्होंने कहा, मैं इसके बारे में क्या बोलूं, कुछ समझ में नहीं आ रहा है कि ऐसा किसने किया है।

सस्पेंड कर दिया है हेडमास्टर को
"घटना के बाद डीईओ और बीईओ ने मुझे बनखेता भेजा था। घटना हुई है, हेडमास्टर शशिकांत के साथ मौजूद शिक्षक लोकेश सिंह ने भी कहा है कि बच्चों ने उनसे भी छेड़छाड़ की बात कही है। इस मामले में रिपोर्ट अफसरों को दी गई है। हेडमास्टर को सस्पेंड किया गया है। एक समिति इसकी जांच करेगी। छेड़छाड़ की पुष्टि होने पर संबंधित के खिलाफ पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत शिकायत की जाएगी।''
-अनिल साहू, एबीईओ

