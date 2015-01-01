पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विकास कार्य:रेल लाइन निर्माण के लिए भूमि अधिग्रहण करने के लिए 18 नवंबर को होगी सुनवाई

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रेल परियोजना उरगा से धरमजयगढ़ रेल लाइन निर्माण में में प्रभावित निजी भूमि के संबंध में 18 नवंबर सुनवाई किया जाएगा। इसके अंतर्गत प्रभावित 1.0 से 74 कि.मी. निजी भूमि (खरसिया से धरमजयगढ़) 210 से 28 किमी पूरक (घरघोड़ा से गारे पेलमा ) के प्रभावित निजी भूमि को भारतीय रेल अधिनियम 1989 (संशोधित) के अनुसार अधिग्रहण के संबंध में जिन कृषकों द्वारा आपत्ति प्रस्तुत किया गया है अथवा आपत्ति प्रस्तुत किया जाना है। इसके लिए सुनवाई 18 नवंबर 2020 को एसडीएम कार्यालय घरघोड़ा, खरसिया एवं धरमजयगढ़ में किया जाएगा। यदि किसी हितबद्ध कृषक को किसी प्रकार से जानकारी प्राप्त करना हो तो वह स्वयं सुनवाई में भाग ले सकते हैं। न्यायालय अनुविभागीय अधिकारी राजस्व घरघोड़ा में 18 नवंबर को सुबह 11 बजे से कार्यालयीन समय तक प्रभावित गांव-अनुविभाग घरघोड़ा के 0 से 74 कि.मी. पूरक (खरसिया से धरमजयगढ़) के लिए तहसील घरघोड़ा अंतर्गत ग्राम- भेंगारी, कारीछापर, नवापारा टेण्डा, चारमार एवं कंचनपुर एवं 0 से 28 कि.मी. पूरक (घरघोड़ा से गारे पेलमा) के लिए बरकसपाली, कसैया, चारभांठा, कंचनपुर, मिलूपारा, घरघोड़ा, बजरमुड़ा, ढोलनारा, करवाही, कोलम, पाता, डोलेसरा, रेंगालबहरी एवं चितवाही की सुनवाई होगी। वहीं न्यायालय अनुविभागीय अधिकारी राजस्व खरसिया में 18 नवंबर को ही सुबह 11 बजे से कार्यालयीन समय तक ग्राम-खरसिया, मदनपुर एवं भेलवाडीह की सुनवाई होगी। न्यायालय अनुविभागीय अधिकारी राजस्व धरमजयगढ़ में प्रभावित ग्राम-लोटान एवं कटाईपाली की सुनवाई होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें