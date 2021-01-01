पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:एसडीएम और सत्र न्यायालय के आदेश को गलत बता हाईकोर्ट ने किया निरस्त

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीण द्वारा बोर लगाए जाने पर शिकायत हुई तो हटाने के दिए थे आदेश

आवासीय भूमि पर पंप लगाने की गई शिकायत पर अनुविभागीय दंडाधिकारी ने पंप को हटाने का और सत्र न्यायालय ने उस आदेश को पुष्टि करते हुए त्वरित कार्रवाई करने का आदेश दिया। आदेश को चुनौती देने पर हाईकोर्ट ने पाया कि जिस प्रक्रिया के तहत आदेश पारित किया गया है उसमें प्रक्रिया का पालन नहीं किया गया है। कोर्ट ने मामले को अनुविभागीय अधिकारी को वापस करते हुए विधि अनुरुप निराकरण करने का निर्देश दिया है। मामले की सुनवाई जस्टिस संजय के अग्रवाल की बेंच में हुई। धरणीधर पटेल ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर बताया कि वे रायगढ़ जिले के सारंगढ़ फरसवानी का रहने वाले हैं। उन्होंने अपनी आबादी भूमि के बगल में पानी के लिए बोर करवाकर पंप लगवाया है। इस पर गांव के ही घासीराम पटेल ने अनुविभागीय अधिकारी (एसडीएम) से शिकायत की, कि पंप के कारण लोगों को आने जाने में परेशानी हो रही है। इस पर एसडीएम ने दंड प्रक्रिया संहिता की धारा 133 के तहत रिपोर्ट मंगाकर आदेश दिया कि याचिकाकर्ता द्वारा लगाए गए पंप से लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है, इसलिए उसे हटाया जाए। इस आदेश को गलत बताते हुए याचिकाकर्ता ने पुनरीक्षण याचिका अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायाधीश के समक्ष प्रस्तुत की। सत्र न्यायालय ने एसडीएम के आदेश की पुष्टि की गई। साथ ही लोगों की समस्या को हटाने का आदेश दिया। इस आदेश को याचिकाकर्ता ने हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती देते हुए 2014 में याचिका दायर की। इस पर प्रारंभिक सुनवाई के बाद हाईकोर्ट ने दोनों कोर्ट के आदेश पर स्थगन आदेश दिया था। वर्तमान सुनवाई के बाद कोर्ट ने मामले का निराकरण करते हुए आदेश दिया कि जो विधि की प्रक्रिया धारा 133 में बताई गई है उसका परिपालन दोनों अधीनस्थ न्यायालयों ने नहीं किया है। दोनों न्यायालय का आदेश विधि संगत नहीं है।

