पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुनवाई:मुआवजे पर हाईकोर्ट ने मांगा एसईसीएल के सीएमडी व घरघोड़ा एसडीएम से जवाब

रायगढ़एक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बरौद खदान के लिए 10 साल पहले एसईसीएल ने किया था भूमि अधिग्रहण

घरघोड़ा क्षेत्र के ग्राम बरोद में एसईसीएल द्वारा जमीन अधिग्रहित कर मुआवजा राशि नहीं देने का मामला अब हाईकोर्ट पहुंच गया है। प्रभावित द्वारा लगाई की याचिका में हाईकोर्ट ने सुनवाई करते हुए एसईसीएल के सीएमडी और घरघोड़ा एसडीएम को हाईकोर्ट ने नोटिस जारी कर जवाब प्रस्तुत करने को कहा गया है। एसईसीएल ने घरघोड़ा तहसील क्षेत्र के ग्राम बरोद में कोयला खदान के लिए ग्रामीणों के कृषि भूमि का अधिग्रहण किया था। गांव के पतिराम व सुमित्रा मानिकपुरी की भी जमीन भी शामिल है। साल 2010 में हुई भूमि अधिग्रहण की प्रक्रिया के बाद से उन्हें अब तक मुआवजा वितरण नहीं किया गया। बीते साल लोगों ने संबंधित अफसरों के समक्ष आवेदन के माध्यम से मुआवजा नहीं मिलने की बात कही थी, लेकिन इस पर भी प्रबंधन ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। इस पर उन्होंने अपने अधिवक्ता के माध्यम से हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर दी। प्रकरण की सुनवाई के बाद कोर्ट ने एसईसीएल को निर्देश दिए कि नियमानुसार याचिकाकर्ताओं को मुआवजा राशि दी जाए। इसके बाद एसईसीएल प्रबंधन ने कह दिया कि उन्होंने कलेक्टर के समक्ष मुआवजा राशि जमा कर दी है। फिर भी प्रभावितों को मुआवजा राशि देने के लिए कोई पहल नहीं की गई। इस पर अधिवक्ता के माध्यम से दोबारा याचिका दायर की। मामले में कोयला मंत्रालय, केंद्र सरकार के अवर सचिव, राज्य शासन के राजस्व सचिव राजस्व, एसईसीएल के सीएमडी, रायगढ़ एसईसीएल जीएम व घरघोड़ा के एसडीएम को पक्षकार बनाया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें