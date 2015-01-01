पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:1 दिसंबर से कुपोषित बच्चों को गर्म खाने के टिफिन की होम डिलीवरी

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में कुल 1296 कुपोषित बच्चे हैं, कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण नहीं जा पाते आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र, धीरे-धीरे खुल रहे हैं केंद्र

1 दिसंबर से महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग जिले के 1296 कुपोषित बच्चों के लिए हर दिन गर्म खाने का टिफिन उनके घर तक पहुंचाएगा। जो बच्चे आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों में नहीं पहुंच पा रहे हैं उन्हें डिब्बे से भोजन उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश पिछले दिनों कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने दिए थे। जिले में 1 अक्टूबर से आंगनबाड़ी भी खोली गई है। जिन इलाकों में गांव कोरोना संक्रमित नहीं है उन पंचायतों में आंगनबाड़ी भवन खुले हैं। हालांकि ज्यादातर परिवार कोरोना के खतरे के कारण बच्चों को भेज नहीं रहे हैं। महिला बाल विकास विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना हैं कि बच्चों को घरों तक कच्चा राशन दिया जा रहा था लेकिन कुपोषित बच्चों को पर्याप्त आहार नहीं मिल पा रहा था। कलेक्टर ने कहा, कार्यकर्ताओं के जरिए बच्चों के लिए घर तक खाना पहुंचाएं और सुनिश्चित करें कि टिफिन का उपयोग बच्चे ही करें। जिले में 6 महीने से 3 वर्ष के कुपोषित बच्चों की संख्या 177 है। 3 से 6 वर्ष तक के 1119 कुपोषित बच्चे हैं। अभी इन्हीं बच्चों को ही टिफिन में भोजन उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। कुपोषित बच्चों को हफ्ते में सोमवार, बुधवार और शुक्रवार को गुड़ और गेहूं से बनी गर्म मीठा दलिया एवं बुधवार को एक-एक अंडा दिया जाता है। अंडा नहीं लेने वालों को केला दिया जाता है। मंगलवार, गुरुवार और शनिवार को गर्म वेजीटेबल खिचड़ी दी जाती है। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता घरों में जाकर बच्चों को भोजन उपलब्ध कराएंगे।

1 हजार 27 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र खुले
जिले में 1 अक्टूबर से लेकर अब तक 1 हजार 27 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र खुल चुके हैं। जिले में 3 हजार 408 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र हैं, लेकिन अभी 2381 आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र बंद हैं। इसमें से शहर के 48 वार्डों के 155 केन्द्र बंद हैं। इसके अलावा कापू, लैलूंगा, सारंगढ़, बरमकेला जैसे जगहों में संक्रमण का खतरा ज्यादा होने की वजह से वहां भी आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र नहीं खोले जा सके हैं।

पंचायतों के फंड से खरीदा जाएगा डिब्बे
"दिसंबर से कुपोषित बच्चों को डिब्बे में गर्भ भोजन देना है। डिब्बे पंचायतों के फंड से खरीदे जाएंगे। आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता बच्चों के घरों में जाकर इसे पहुंचाएंगे। हमारे 1027 केंद्र खुल चुके हैं, अगले माह से 800 से अधिक केन्द्र और खुल जाएंगे। इसमें 1990 केन्द्रों से बच्चों को भोजन भेजा जाएगा। यह भोजन आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में तैयार होगा।''
-टिकेन्द्र जाटवर, डीपीओ, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग

