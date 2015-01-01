पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

स्वास्थ्य की चिंता:दीवाली से पहले हॉटल व रेस्टोरेंट की जांच शुरू, 37 सैंपल में 1 फेल

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फूड प्रोडक्ट्स की जांच करने बिलासपुर से शहर पहुंची मोबाइल वैन

दीपावली के ठीक पहले लोगों की सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर फूड सेफ्टी विभाग ने मंगलवार को मोबाइल वैन से शहर के रेस्टोरेंट और हॉटलों से मिठाई और राशन सामानों के 37 सैंपल कलेक्ट किए। जांच में एक सैंपल अमानक निकला। मंगलवार की सुबह फूड सेफ्टी विभाग की मोबाइल वैन बिलासपुर से शहर पहुंची। जांच करने आई टीम ने शहर के कोतरा रोड स्थित न्यू अलंकार, जूटमिल रोड स्थित सुश्री होटल, कलकत्ता स्वीट्स सहित किराना दुकानों में सैंपल लिए, जिसमें कोतरा रोड स्थित न्यू अलंकार रेस्टोरेंट का पेड़ा अमानक मिला, लेकिन टीम ने कार्रवाई के बजाए संचालक को चेतावनी देकर छोड़ दिया। फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर अंकित गुप्ता ने बताया कि कलकत्ता स्वीट्स रेस्टोरेंट में काजू कटली के सैंपल को रायपुर के सेंट्रल लैब में जांच के लिए भेजा गया है। बाकी जूटमिल किराना दुकान और डेयरी दुकानों में सैंपल लिए गए थे। एक को छोड़कर बाकी सैंपल जांच में ठीक निकले। टीम बुधवार को भी शहर की दुकानों और होटलों से सैंपल लेकर उसकी जांच करेगी।

विभाग के फूड इंस्पेक्टर 125 सैंपल ही ले पाए
फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसरों को हर महीने 5-5 फूड सैंपल लेने का लक्ष्य दिया गया है, लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण और लॉकडाउन के कारण मार्च से फूड सेफ्टी विभाग ने किसी भी संस्थान से सैंपल नहीं लिए हैं। विभाग मार्च के पहले तक ही 125 सैंपल ले पाया था, उसमें से 20 सैंपल जांच में अमानक निकले। 100 से ज्यादा सैंपल मानक पर खरे उतरे। अब मार्केट अनलॉक होने के बाद फिर से फूड प्रोडक्ट की सैंपलिंग शुरू होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें