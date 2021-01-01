पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेतावनी:आंदोलन में गिरफ्तारी से भड़के संगठनों की चेतावनी मांगें नहीं मानीं तो हफ्तेभर में फिर होगा रेल रोको

रायगढ़17 घंटे पहले
  • कहीं स्टॉपेज नहीं देने तो कहीं अधिक किराया वसूलने से परेशान हैं रेल यात्री

उत्कल एक्सप्रेस और पुरी जोधपुर सुपरफास्ट ट्रेनों के बृजराजनगर में ठहराव को लेकर एक हफ्ते में दोबारा रेल रोको आंदोलन हो सकता है। स्थानीय सिटीजन कमेटी और सामजिक संगठनों ने इसे लेकर रणनीति तैयार की है। गुरुवार को संगठन और रेलवे अफसरों के बीच सहमति नहीं बन पाई थी। गुरुवार को ब्रजराजनगर में रेल रोको आंदोलन हुआ। इसमें कुछ लोगों की गिरफ्तारी भी हुई। इसके बाद आंदोलन में शामिल बाकी कार्यकर्ता भड़क गए और हफ्तेभर के भीतर दोबारा रेल रोको आंदोलन करने की चेतावनी दी है। रेलवे के अफसरों को इसकी भनक लगने के बाद स्थानीय प्रशासन के साथ मिलकर ग्रामीणों को अभी भी समझाइश देने की कोशिश में लगे हुए हैं। आरपीएफ को इस परिस्थिति से निबटने के लिए तैयार रहने निर्देशित किया गया है। उल्लेखनीय है कि कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद से बंद हुई ट्रेनों में कुछ ट्रेनों को शुरू किया गया है। इनमें सभी ट्रेनें स्पेशल ट्रेनों के रूप में चलाई जा रही हैं। इससे न केवल लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है बल्कि डेढ़ गुना किराया वसूली से भी यात्री नाराज हैं। सभी ट्रेनें शुरू होने के कारण स्टेशनों पर यात्रियों के लिए बुनियादी सुविधाएं भी नहीं हैं। ज्यादातर कैंटीन और स्टॉल बंद होते हैं ऐसे में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को परेशान होना पड़ता है।

बिलासपुर डिवीज़न पर भेदभाव करने का आरोप, कहा:संबलपुर से जोड़िए
सामाजिक संगठनों ने ब्रजराजनगर और बेलपहाड़ को संबलपुर डिवीजन में शामिल करने की मांग रखी है। स्थानीय कमेटी के अनुसार बिलासपुर जोन द्वारा ओडिशा के लोगों के साथ भेदभाव किया जा रहा है। उनकी सभी मांगे हमेशा दरकिनार की जाती है इसलिए वह बिलासपुर डिवीजन से अलग होना चाहते हैं।

बिलासपुर के छोटे स्टेशनों में ठहराव, पर बेलपहाड़ व ब्रजराजनगर में स्टॉपेज नहीं
कमेटी का यह आरोप है कि उक्त ट्रेनों का ठहराव चांपा, अकलतरा जैसे छोटे स्टेशनों पर दिया गया है लेकिन ओडिशा के स्टेशनों में ठहराव नहीं दिया गया। यदि ट्रेनों का ठहराव झारसुगड़ा से रायगढ़ और बिलासपुर में ही दिया जाता तो वे ब्रजराजनगर और बेलपहाड़ में ठहराव की मांग नहीं करते।

