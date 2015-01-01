पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यवस्था:दीपावली में बिजली गुल हो रही है तो तुरंत कॉल करें टीम को

रायगढ़34 मिनट पहले
  • शाम 4 से 12 बजे तक सब स्टेशन में इंजीनियर और स्टाफ रहेंगे तैनात
  • बिजली विभाग ने जोन 1 और जोन 2 के लिए जारी किए मोबाइल नंबर

दीपावली पर्व पर बिजली गुल हुई तो आप नजदीकी सब स्टेशन में तैनात इंजीनियर और लाइन स्टाफ को कॉल कर सकते हैं। शिकायत को तुरंत दूर करने के लिए बिजली विभाग ने प्रत्येक सब स्टेशन में एक टीम तैनात की है। हर टीम में इंजीनियर और लाइन स्टॉफ शामिल किए गए हैं। जोन एक के लिए 8 और जोन टू चक्रधर नगर में 11 सब स्टेशनों पर एक-एक टीम तैनात रहेगी। शिकायत मिलते ही टीम तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचेगी। चीफ इंजीनियर ने दीवाली गठित टीम के प्रत्येक अधिकारी कर्मचारी को त्वरित कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। इस दौरान लापरवाही बरतने वाले पर सख्त कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी है। विद्युत मंडल हर साल दीपावली पर्व यह सुविधा देती है। इसके अलावा बिजली आपूर्ति प्रभावित न हो इसके लिए पहले ही मरम्मत का कार्य पूरा कर लेती है। इस बार दीवाली से पहले ही सब स्टेशन मेंटेनेंस भी कराया गया है, लेकिन लोड शेडिंग पर तकनीकी से उपभोक्ता परेशान न हो इसलिए यह व्यवस्था शहर व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के सब स्टेशनों की गई है।

जोन-2 में शाम 5 से रात 1 बजे तक मिलेगी सेवा

  • कबीर चौक क्षेत्र के लिए-6262045760, 6262045768, 6262045779
  • चक्रधर नगर क्षेत्र के लिए-6262045767, 6262045770, 8770678797
  • बोइरदादर और आसपास क्षेत्र के लिए -9993676697
  • जिला जेल व सोनकर पारा क्षेत्र के लिए-6262045772
  • अतरमुड़ा क्षेत्र के लिए-6262045774
  • छातामुड़ा क्षेत्र के लिए-9993224860
  • ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर क्षेत्र के लिए-9425571982
  • आईटीआई क्षेत्र के लिए-8109701883

जोन-1 में शाम 4 से रात 12 बजे तक टीम तैनात

  • जीडीसी, पुलिस लाईन व सर्किट हाऊस के लिए - 9907934833, 9826123546, 8085476588
  • गांधी पुतला, सुभाष चौक,हंडी चौक,स्टेशन रोड के लिए- 8871079257, 9131622407
  • ढिमरापुर चौक, कार्मेल स्कूल, बाइपास, वृंदावन, उर्दना-6262045738, 9039961941
  • केवड़ाबाड़ी, चांदनी चौक, इंदिरा नगर, चांदमारी-6262045749, 8959764293
  • सतीगुड़ी चौक, कोतरा रोड, रेलवे बंगलापारा,धांगरडीपा- 7415300562, 9406330965
  • फ्यूज कॉल मोबाइल वाहन गैंग- 8770875349,8770915542
