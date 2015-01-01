पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंतजार:87 करोड़ मिलें तो बढ़ेगी त्योहार की रौनक

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • हाइवे, एनटीपीसी, रेल लाइन के लिए जमीन देने वाले किसान मुआवजे के इंतजार में

दीवाली पर केंद्र व राज्य के कर्मचारियों को बोनस और वेतन वितरण किया गया है, लेकिन जिले के बड़े प्रोजेक्ट के लिए अपनी जमीन देने वाले किसानों को न तो मुआवजा मिला है और ना ही पुनर्वास नीति के तहत दूसरे लाभ दिए गए हैं। कोविड की वजह से काम काज भी प्रभावित है, ऐसे में इनकी दीवाली फीकी रह जाएगी। भू-अर्जन के बाद मुआवजा मिलने तक की जटिल प्रक्रिया में प्रभावित किसान अपने तहसीलों के चक्कर काट रहे हैं। इनमें मुआवजा प्रकरण पारित होने के बाद किसी विवाद की वजह से लंबित है, या फिर अवार्ड ही पारित नहीं हुआ है। अक्टूबर तक की स्थिति में 84 प्रकरणों पर अवार्ड पारित नहीं हुआ है। सबसे ज्यादा मामले रायगढ तहसील में लंबित है, दूसरे नंबर पर सारंगढ़ में 24 और धरमजयगढ़ में 13 मामले हैं। इसके अलावा विवाद के चलते भी कई मामलों में अवार्ड पारित होने के बाद भी वितरण अब तक नहीं हो सका है। इसे लेकर 9 अक्टूबर को कलेक्टर ने बैठक में सभी लंबित प्रकरणों पर त्वरित कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए थे।

इन परियोजनाओं के प्रकरण ज्यादा
जिले में बीते 10 सालों के भीतर एनटीपीसी लारा, वृहद सिंचाई के लिए केलो परियाजना, एसईसीएल, नेशनल हाइवे, रेल कॉरीडोर व निजी उद्योगों को लिए अधिग्रहण के बाद मुआवजा वितरण लंबित है। अफसर इन्हें खाता विभाजन व पारिवारिक विवाद के कारण लंबित होने की बात कह रहे हैं।

10 साल में बांटा 1408 करोड़ का मुआवजा
10 सालों में कुल 926 अवार्ड पारित प्रकरणों पर अक्टूबर तक 1408 करोड़ रुपए मुआवजा बांटा जा चुका है, लेकिन अभी भी इनमें से 50 से ज्यादा प्रभावितों को करीब 87 करोड़ 15 लाख रुपए नहीं मिले हैं।

कहां कितना मुआवजा वितरण शेष

  • रायगढ़ में 27 करोड़ 86 लाख
  • सारंगढ़ में 23 करोड़ 40 लाख
  • खरसिया में 7 करोड़ 31 लाख
  • घरघोड़ा में 20 करोड़ 21 लाख
  • धरमजयगढ़ में 118 करोड़ 7 लाख
  • लैलूंगा में 1 करोड़ 14 लाख

इस सप्ताह 20 लाख बांटे
"किसी तरह की कोई देरी नहीं है, जो भी अवार्ड पारित मुआवजा के प्रकरण हैं। उनमें वितरण की प्रक्रिया जारी है। इस सप्ताह हमने 20 लाख तक मुआवजा वितरण कर दिया है। जो विवादित मामले हैं, उनमें थोड़ी समस्याएं आ रही है।''
-युगल किशोर उर्वशा, एसडीएम

