सर्वर खराब:आज शाम तक रकबे में सुधार सारंगढ़ में सबसे ज्यादा आवेदन

रायगढ़40 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • धान खरीदी व उठाव की ऑनलाइन इंट्री में आ रही है परेशानी

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल के आदेश के बाद प्रदेशभर में गिरदावरी में गलती से छूटे किसानों के खेतों का पंजीयन किया जा रहा है। जिले में भी बड़ी संख्या में किसानों ने आवेदन दिए हैं। सबसे ज्यादा आवेदन सारंगढ़ ब्लाक से आए हैं। रविवार शाम तक किसानों के रकबे में संशोधन हो सकेगा।

ब्लॉक स्तर पर तहसीलदार और नायब तहसीलदारों के ऑनलाइन पोर्टल सुधार करने के लिए कहा गया है। राजस्व सचिव ने 13 दिसंबर (रविवार) तक सुधार करने के निर्देश जारी कर दिया है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा शिकायतें सारंगढ़, बरमकेला, पुसौर जैसे जगहों में रकबा सुधार को लेकर काफी आवेदन आए है।

पिछले वर्षों की तुलना में गिरदावरी में तीन हजार हेक्टयेर जमीन बढ़ी थी। 10 हजार 900 किसानों की संख्या इस वर्ष बढ़ गई है। जिस तरह से किसानों की संख्या बढ़ी है उसे देखते हुए रकबा नहीं बढ़ा था। अब रकबे को लेकर लगातार शिकायतें और उसे बढ़ाने के लिए आवेदन आए हैं।

रकबा सुधार के लिए सबसे अधिक 800 शिकायतें सारंगढ़ से मिली हैं। यहां सबसे ज्यादा 500 शिकायतों के निराकरण का दावा किया गया है। बरमकेला में भी 600 आवेदन शनिवार की शाम तक आ चुके थे। पुसौर ब्लॉक में 300 से ज्यादा शिकायतें मिली हैं।

2-2 हजार गठान आएंगे दो महीने में

धान खरीदी दो हफ्ते हो चुके हैं। जिले में अब 10 लाख क्विंटल धान खरीदी हो चुकी है। शुक्रवार को कई सोसाइटियों में बारदाने को लेकर परेशानी होने लगी है। कुछ सोसाइटियों के पास बारदाना एक दिन दो दिन का ही बचा हुआ है। इसमें केशला, गढ़उमरिया, बिंजकोट जैसे सोसाइटियों में बारदाने का स्टॉक नहीं है। डीएमओ एसके गुप्ता ने बताया कि प्लास्टिक बारदाने शुक्रवार को जिले में पहुंच गए हैं।

पहले चरण में अभी 500 गठान गया है, इसमें दो-दो हजार गठान मिलने हैं। अगले महीने दो हजार गठान मिलेंगे। 4 हजार गठान में करीब 20 लाख बोरा मिलेगा। धान खरीदी में पीडीएस के साथ मिलर्स और प्लास्टिक बोरे के साथ खरीदी होगी।

इधर सोसाइटियों में सर्वर में फिर गड़बड़ी

धान खरीदी के लिए सर्वर में सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत हो रही है। दो दिनों से खरीदी के बाद एंट्री को लेकर परेशानी आई। धान उठाव के लिए डीओ नहीं कटा। सोसाइटियों में धान उठाव को लेकर दिक्कतें भी आई हैं। अब टोकन काटे जाने को लेकर निर्देश जारी, शनिवार को ऑनलाइन टोकन नहीं कटेंगे।

