गड़बड़ी:कोरोना में गर्भवतियों और बच्चों को बांटा 6 करोड़ का राशन, लोग बोले: हमें मिला नहीं

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • लॉकडाउन में भी महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग ने बंटवा दिया 98% राशन

कोरोनाकाल के पांच महीनों में महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग ने कागजों पर 6 करोड़ रुपए का सूखा राशन बांटने का आंकड़ा दिखाया है लेकिन शहर के साथ ही ग्रामीण इलाकों में कई जगह महिला व बच्चों को एक या दो महीने ही राशन मिला है वहीं कुछ जगहों पर सामान तो नियमित मिला है लेकिन मात्रा कम मिली है। भास्कर ने गुरुवार को कुछ महिला व परिवारों से मुलाकात कर विभाग के दावों की पड़ताल की ।
एक तरफ जहां शिक्षकों के साथ ही आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता कोरोना संक्रमण के डर से घर जाकर राशन देने से कतरा रहे थे वहीं महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के आंकड़े चौंकाने वाले हैं। दैनिक भास्कर ने पांच अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में जाकर 20 से ज्यादा एनिमिक, गर्भवतियों और छोटे बच्चों के पालकों से बात की । जिले में कुपोषित बच्चों के साथ एनिमिक व गर्भवती महिलाओं को मुख्यमंत्री सुपोषण योजना के तहत हर माह पोषक आहार वितरित किया जाना है।
अप्रैल और मई के आंकड़े भी एक समान- विभाग द्वारा शासन को वितरण किए गए महिलाओं और बच्चों की जानकारी भेजी गई है। इस जानकारी में मई और अप्रैल माह के आंकड़े एक सामान हैं । इस रिपोर्ट में गंभीर रूप से कुपोषित बच्चों की कुल संख्या 1780 बताई गई है। वहीं गर्भवती व शिशुवती महिलाओं की संख्या 23,124 बताई गई है। इन दो महीनों में विभाग ने सूखा राशन वितरण में कुल 1 करोड़ 19 लाख 45 हजार रुपए खर्च किए हैं।

महिलाओं ने कहा: कभी दिया नहीं तो कभी कम मिला सामान
कयाघाट- निवासी नीतू तिवारी ने बताया कि उनकी 9 महीने बेटी है। पांच महीनों में सिर्फ अगस्त में आंगनबाड़ी से राशन मिला है। दो अंडे दाम बढ़ने की वजह से कम देने की बात बताई थी। शेष राशन भी जितना आप पूछ रहे हैं, उससे कम मिला। अलग से उन्हें एक गिलास तिल दिया गया था।

विजयपुर- यहां भास्कर की टीम से मिले चंदिका यादव ने बताया कि उन्हें आंगनबाड़ी से कभी कोई राशन नहीं मिला। जानकी भगत ने बताया कि उनके घर पर एक साल का बच्ची है। पड़ोसी लक्ष्मीबाई वासुदेव के यहां भी छोटे बच्चे हैं, लेकिन इस बीच उन्हें पांच महीनों से राशन नहीं मिला है।

बेलादुला- यहां मिकलिन नायक ने बताया कि उन्हें राशन तो मिला, लेकिन चार की जगह हर बाद तीन ही अंडे मिले हैं । चावल सिर्फ डेढ़ किलो ही मिला था, बाकी राशन भी कम ही मिले।

सारंगढ़- ग्राम बोइरडीह के राधिका साहू बताती हैं, महीने में एक पैकेट ही पोषण आहार उन्हें दिया जाता है, बांटने वाले कहते हैं, इतना ही आ रहा है, अंडा भी नही मिला है। गणेश सिदार ने 5 माह में सिर्फ एक बार बेटे को रेडी टू इट फ़ूड मिलने की बात कही, इसके अलावा सूखा राशन नही मिला है।

बरमकेला- ग्राम आमापाली के पालेश्वर नंद बोले, एक सप्ताह पहले उनके बच्चे को आंगनबाड़ी से 4 पैकेट पोषण आहार मिला है उन्हें मात्रा का पता नहीं लेकिन हर महीने राशन मिला।

सीधी बात
टीके जाटवर, जिला महिला बाल विकास अधिकारी
सवाल - जिले में कितने कुपोषित बच्चे और महिलाएं हैं, विभाग कितना खर्च करता है?
- जिले में 25 हजार से ज्यादा इनकी संख्या है, जिन्हें मानकों के अनुरूप राशन वितरण पर करीब दो करोड़ का खर्च है ।
सवाल - लॉकडाउन में कर्मचारी कहीं जा नहीं रहे थे, आपने 98% राशन कैसे बंटवा दिया ?
-इतना तो हर महीने वितरण किया जाता है।
सवाल - रायगढ़, सारंगढ़ व बरमकेला के कुछ इलाकों में ऐसी महिलाओं से बात की है उन्होंने राशन कम मिलने और अंडा नहीं मिलने की बात कही।-

- ये कैसे संभव हो सकता है, उनकी फोटो है और उन्होंने हस्ताक्षर भी किए हैं, आप नाम बताइए मैं फिर से वेरीफिकेशन कराता हूं। सवाल - हस्ताक्षर तो बोगस भी हो सकता है, क्या आपके पास सभी के फोटो होंगे? -हमारी मितानिन खिंचती है, फोटो मैं कल से फिर से वेरीफिकेशन कराउंगा, कहां गड़बड़ी हो रही है।

