पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनदेखी:शहर में जहां सबसे अधिक गंदगी, ऐसे स्पॉट लिस्ट में रखे ही नहीं निगम अफसरों ने

रायगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर निगम के अफसरों ने गार्बेज प्वाइंट में शहर के बाहरी हिस्से में गंदगी वाली जगहों को रखा

निगम ने शहर के बीच गार्बेज प्वाइंट हटाने के लिए 12 जगहों की लिस्टिंग कर वहां सफाई कराने के साथ सौंदर्यीकरण शुरू किया है। अभियान में शहर के सबसे गंदे स्पॉट को ही छोड़ दिया गया है, जबकि निगम के कर्मचारी सबसे ज्यादा ऐसी जगहों से कचरा उठाते हैं। अब अफसर दूसरी सूची में इन स्पॉट्स को रखने की बात कह रहे हैं। शहर के बीच बने गार्बेज प्वाइंट (जहां कचरा फेंका जाता है) को खत्म करने के लिए निगम ने 9 लाख रुपए में सौंदर्यीकरण शुरू कराया है। इसमें 12 जगहों को चुना गया है। यहां फेंसिंग कर सुंदर दिखने वाले पौधे और औषधीय प्लांट भी लगाए जा रहे हैं ताकि लोग इन जगहों पर कचरा ना डालें‌। टेंडर जारी होने के बाद वर्क ऑर्डर भी हो गया। काम की शुरुआत भी हो गई। शहर के जिन जगहों में सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत थी। उन्हीं जगहों को निगम ने अपनी लिस्ट में शामिल नहीं किया है। इससे स्वच्छता रैकिंग बिगड़ सकती है।

शहर के बीच के स्पॉट भूले
पंचमुखी हनुमान मंदिर के पास: यहां सालभर कचरा पड़ा होता है। आसपास अस्पताल, मेडिकल, इलेक्ट्रानिक्स, डेली नीड्स सहित दर्जनों दुकानें हैं। जो यहां अपना कचरा फेंकते हैं।
एसबीआई मुख्य ब्रांच बस स्टैंड: एसबीआई मुख्य ब्रांच बस स्टैंड के सामने हमेशा कचरे का ढेर लगा होता है। दो दिनों पहले ही निगम ने सफाई की थी। लेकिन मंगलवार को ही फिर यहां गंदगी दिखी।
माल धक्का रोड : माल धक्का रोड शहर के सबसे गंदे स्पॉट में शामिल है। यहां कुछ दूरी पर होटल और बड़ी दुकानें हैं। होटल और दुकानों के कचरे यहां सुबह-शाम डंप होते हैं।

इस तरह रोक सकते हैं डंपिंग यार्ड बनने से

  • इन जगहों पर मॉनिटरिंग कर कचरा फेंकने वालों पर जुर्माना
  • योजना के अनुसार गार्बेज प्वाइंट को मिनी गार्डन में बदला जाए
  • आसपास के दुकानों में डस्टबीन बांटा जाए
  • शहर के बीच दुकानों वाले जगहों पर सुबह-शाम कचरा कलेक्शन हो

अभी इन 12 स्पॉट पर शुरू हुआ है काम
एसपी कांपलेक्स के सामने, स्टेशन चौक, ढिमरापुर चौक, जोगीडीपा नाला किनारे, स्टेडियम के सामने, घड़ी चौक, बोइरदादर चौक, रेस्ट हाउस के सामने, दुर्गा मंदिर बोइरदादर के सामने, पहाड़ मंदिर रोड, टीवी टावर हनुमान मंदिर के पास।

कचरा फैलाने से बचे, लोगों से अपील
"शहर के बाकी बचे गंदे स्पॉट को चिन्हांकित कर लिया गया है। दूसरे फेज में इन सभी को शामिल कर इन्हें भी सुधारा जाएगा। लोगों से अपील है कि वे भी जागरूक होकर कचरा फैलाने से बचें।''
-आशुतोष पांडेय, आयुक्त, ननि, रायगढ़

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें116 दिन में सबसे कम 37765 मरीज ठीक हुए, 58 दिन में पहली बार सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव केस बढ़े - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें