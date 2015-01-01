पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:आयकर रिटर्न जरूरी नहीं है, नजूल जमीन खरीदने के लिए बैंक देगा लोन

रायगढ़43 मिनट पहले
  • 16 दिसंबर को लोन शिविर, विभाग स्वीकृति पत्र देगा, बैंक गिरवी रखेगा प्लाट

नजूल जमीन पर कब्जा का नोटिस मिला है और उसे खरीदने के लिए पैसे नहीं हैं तो बैंक लोन देगा। प्रशासन की पहल पर 16 दिसंबर को मिनी स्टेडियम में कैंप लगेगा। बैंक यहां लोन अगेंस्ट प्रापर्टी देगा यानि नजूल विभाग स्वीकृति पत्र देगा, इसके आधार पर तीन साल के आईटी रिटर्न के कागजात के बिना भी बैंक जमीन को गिरवी रखकर लोन देगा। हालांकि बैंक यह जरूर सुनिश्चित करेगा कि लोन लेने वाला रुपए चुकाने की स्थिति में है।

नजूल जमीन पर कब्जा करने वालों को कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन की कीमत का 152 फीसदी देना होगा। इसके लिए 1700 लोगों को नोटिस दिया जा चुका है। पिछले दिनों कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने बैंक अफसरों की बैठक ली। बैंक बिना आयकर रिटर्न के भी ऐसे लोगों को ऋण उपलब्ध कराएगा जो नजूल जमीन के पैसे चुका कर मालिकाना हक चाहते हैं।

प्रशासन ने व्यवस्था की है जिसके तहत नजूल विभाग बैंक को स्वीकृत पत्र देगा। यानि जिस व्यक्ति ने नजूल जमीन पर कब्जा किया हुआ है और वह जमीन खरीदना चाहता है। उसके पास अगर तीन साल के आयकर रिटर्न के कागजात नहीं हैं तो भी उसे लोन मिलेगा।

फैक्ट फाइल

जिले में नजूल जमीन बेचकर 90 करोड़ रुपए प्राप्त करने हैं शहर में 30 करोड़ का टारगेट 15 करोड़ वसूल चुका है विभाग 17 सौ लोगों को नोटिस 98 लोगों का जमीन खरीदने का प्रकरण बना

स्वीकृति पत्र व रि-पेमेंट स्थिति देखने के बाद मिलेगा लोन

हम जमीन लेने के लिए स्वीकृति पत्र जारी करेंगे, इसी आधार पर बैंक रि-पेमेंट (किस्तों अदायगी) सुनिश्चित करेगा। संपत्ति का वैल्यूएशन भी किया जाएगा, जिनके पास पैसे की कमी है ऐसे लोगों को ही यह ऋण दिया जाएगा। इसमें उम्र भी देखी जाएगी।''
आरए कुरुवंशी, अपर कलेक्टर

मुख्यमंत्री के निर्देश के बाद हुई थी बैठक

2019 दिसंबर में नगर निगम चुनाव से पहले सरकार के आदेश पर बड़े पैमाने पर सर्वे हुआ था। इसमें नजूल जमीन पर कब्जा करने वालों की सूची बनाई गई थी। इसके बाद कब्जाधारियों को नोटिस दिया गया था। इसमें जमीन पर कब्जा बरकरार रखने के लिए कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक जमीन की कीमत का 152 प्रतिशत राशि देने के लिए कहा गया था।

कई लोगों को 8 लाख से 45 लाख रुपए तक के लिए नोटिस नजूल विभाग द्वारा भेजे गए थे। जिसके बाद से लोग दहशत में थे। पिछले दिनों जब मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल रायगढ़ प्रवास पर आए तो बड़ी संख्या में लोग उनसे मिलने गए और लाचारी जाहिर की। मुख्यमंत्री के निर्देश पर कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने राजस्व अफसरों की बैठक लेकर कैंप के द्वारा जरूरतमंदों को लोन देने के लिए कहा। जिसके बाद 16 दिसंबर को कैंप लगाया जाएगा।

रि-पेमेंट होगा या नहीं यह देखते हैं बैंक

नजूल जमीन खरीदी के लिए प्रापर्टी मॉर्टगेज की जा सकती है लेकिन फायनेंस रि-पेमेंट कराना जरूरी होता है। यदि किसी आय स्त्रोत अच्छा है तो उसे देख कर हेड ऑफिस से परमिशन ले कर लोन दिया जा सकता है। बैंकर्स के बीच इसके संबंध में बात हुई है। पात्र लोगों को लोन दिया जाएगा।''
रनजीव बर्मन, बैंक प्रबंधक, बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा

सिक्यूरिटी के लिए जमीन गिरवी रहेगी

बैंकों के पास कई तरह की स्कीम रहती है। इसमें यदि कोई 10 लाख ऋण लेता है तो उसे 15 वर्षों तक सात-सात हजार रुपए और 10 वर्षों के लिए 10 हजार रुपए प्रति माह दिया जाएगा । इसमें 8-10 प्रतिशत में लोगों को फायनेंस मिल जाएगा। जमीन के लिए स्वीकृत पत्र उपलब्ध करा रही है। यदि स्वीकृति पत्र दे रही है तो लीगल राइट्स भी दे रही है। ''
एसके सोनी, चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट

