अव्यवस्था:4 साल से पंचायतों में इंटरनेट कनेक्टिविटी का काम धीमा

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • मोबाइल कनेक्टिविटी बढ़ाने पर जोर, ऑप्टिकल फाइबर से पंचायतों में इंटरनेट पहुंचाने की तैयारी

कोरोना संक्रमण काल में स्कूल्र, कॉलेज, आंगनबांडी भवन और पंचायत स्तर पर नेट कनेक्टिविटी नहीं होने से कामकाज ज्यादा प्रभावित हुआ है। पंचायत स्तर पर इंटरनेट कनेक्टिवटी ठीक करके को लेकर कवायद तेज कर दी है। अब हर पंचायत इंटनेंट से जोड़ने के लिए नेशनल ऑप्टिकल फाइबल नेशन के तहत फर्स्ट फेस में खरसिया, घरघोड़ा, सारंगढ़, पुसौर का काम शुरू हुआ था, लेकिन अब तक काम पूरा नहीं हो पाया है। कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से कामकाज प्रभावित हुआ है। ब्लॉकों के 100 पंचायतों में ही ऑप्टिकल फाइबर बिछाने का काम शुरू हुआ था। बाद में डेढ़ सौ और पंचायतों में काम शुरू करा दिया गया है। वर्तमान में 254 पंचायातों में काम चल रहा है। पहले फाइबर ऑफर्टिकल का पूरा काम बीएसएनएल करती थी, लेकिन अब केंद्र सरकार की एजेंसी ई गर्वनेंस सर्विस इंडिया लिमिटे ऑप्टिकल फाइबर लगाने का काम कर रही है। इसमें आंगनबाड़, स्कूल, पंचायत भवन जैसे जगहों पर एक साल के भीतर इंटरनेट सुविधा देने का टारगेट रखा गया है।

फैक्ट फाइल

  • जिले में 9 ब्लॉकों में 775 पंचायतें हैं।
  • 254 पंचायतों में ही इंटरनेट कनेक्टिविटी को लेकर काम पूरा हो सका है।
  • 465 पंचायतों में सेकेंड फेस में होगा काम।

प्राइवेट कंपनियों को सौंपा टावर लगाने का जिम्मा
चिप्स के ईडीएम अनुपेन्द्र प्रधान ने बताया कि मोबाइल कनेक्टिविटी को लेकर ध्यान दिया जा रहा है। जिले में जियो 4 जी 416 टावर लगा चुकी है और 6 माह के भीतर में 100 और टॉवर लगाने की योजना बनाई है। एयरटेल और आइडिया कंपनियों ने भी टावर लगाने की प्लांनिंग बनाई है। इसके अलावा अब जिले के कितने ऐसे पंचायतों मोबाइल नेटवर्क की परेशानी है, उसे लेकर भी चिप्स के अधिकारियों सर्वे के लिए कहा गया है।

कनेक्टिविटी नहीं, 21 हजार स्टूडेंट्स की पढ़ाई प्रभावित
स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के एक सर्वे रिपोर्ट के अनुसार धरमजयगढ़, घरघोड़ा, लैलूंगा, सारंगढ़, तमनार जैसे ब्लॉकों में ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई में कनेक्टिविटी को लेकर दिक्कतें आ रही है। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के सर्वे के अनुसार जिले में 21 हजार 381 स्टूडेंट्स की पढ़ाई नहीं हो पा रही है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित धरमजयगढ़ के 5 हजार 668, तमनार के 3558, लैलूंगा के 3195 स्टूडेंट्स है।

