वारदात:आईटीआई का टीचर छात्राओं को भेजता था अश्लील मैसेज, जुर्म दर्ज

रायगढ़/लैलूंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर तक शिकायत पहुंची तो एसडीएम को दिए जांच के निर्देश

लैलूंगा आईटीआई के कंप्यूटर टीचर के विरूद्ध पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया है। आरोपी इंस्टीट्यूट की लड़कियों को कंप्यूटर सिखाने के बहाने अश्लील मैसेज करता था। तीन युवतियों ने कलेक्टर रायगढ़ को शिकायत की थी। शिकायत में आरोपी टीचर के विरुद्ध पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया है। वहीं शिकायत दबाकर रखने वाले अधीक्षक के विरूद्ध भी लैलूंगा एसडीएम ने जांच रिपोर्ट तैयार कर कलेक्टर को सौंप दी है। नरसिंह मालाकार आईटीआई लैलूंगा में कंप्यूटर शिक्षक है। उसने कंप्यूटर क्लास की छात्राओं को पढ़ाने के नाम पर पहले उनका नंबर ले लिया। इसके बाद लगातार अश्लील मैसेज भेजने लगा। छात्राओं ने पहले इस बात की शिकायत अपने अधीक्षक से की। लेकिन उन्होंने मामले को गंभीरता से नहीं लिया। कलेक्टर भीम सिंह जब लैलूंगा दौरे पर पहुंचे तो छात्राओं ने इसकी शिकायत सीधे कलेक्टर से कर दी। शिकायत पर उन्होंने लैलूंगा एसडीएम को अधीक्षक की जांच करने और छात्रों की शिकायत पर पुलिस को जांच के लिए निर्देशित किया था। पुलिस ने मामले में आरोपी शिक्षक के विरुद्ध जांच शुरू की। पता चला कि आरोपी कंप्यूटर जल्दी सिखाने के नाम पर उन्हें अभद्र मैसेज लिखकर भेजता है। लगातार मना करने के बाद भी आरोपी ने अपनी हरकतें जारी रखीं। जांच के बाद लैलूंगा पुलिस ने मंगलवार शाम आरोपी के विरुद्ध आईपीसी की धारा 509 ख के तहत अपराध पंजीबद्ध किया। आरोपी रायगढ़ का रहने वाला है। इसमें पुलिस जल्द गिरफ्तारी करने का दावा कर रही है।

आरोपी ने दिया इस्तीफा
जांच के दौरान ही आरोपी नरसिंह मालाकार ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है। मामले में अधीक्षक की लापरवाही भी सामने आई है। इसलिए अधीक्षक के विरुद्ध भी प्रशासनिक स्तर पर जांच की जा रही है। अधीक्षक ने शिकायत मिलने के बाद अपने नोडल अफसर से भी जानकारी साझा नहीं की थी।

एसडीएम की रिपोर्ट पर नपेंगे अधीक्षक
अधीक्षक सोहनलाल साहू के विरुद्ध लैलूंगा एसडीएम ने जांच के बाद अपनी रिपोर्ट कलेक्टर को सौंपी है। कलेक्टर के माध्यम से रिपोर्ट जिले में आईटीआई कॉलेज के नोडल अफसर कन्हैया लाल पटेल को मिली है। अब नोडल अफसर अपनी रिपोर्ट ज्वाइंट डायरेक्टर को भेज रहे हैं। ज्वाइंट डायरेक्टर रिपोर्ट के आधार पर इसमें अधीक्षक के विरुद्ध आगे कार्रवाई कर सकते हैं।

जल्द गिरफ्तार करेंगे आरोपी को
"मामले में शिकायत के आधार पर आरोपी शिक्षक के विरुद्ध आईपीसी की धाराओं में अपराध दर्ज कर लिया गया है। जल्द ही आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की जाएगी।''
-अभिषेक वर्मा, एएसपी, रायगढ़

ज्वाइंट डायरेक्टर को भेजेंगे रिपोर्ट
"मुझे प्रशासनिक स्तर पर जांच रिपोर्ट मिल चुकी है। रिपोर्ट मैं अपने ज्वाइंट डायरेक्टर को सौपूंगा। इसके बाद वही कार्रवाई करेंगे।''
-कन्हैया पटेल, जिला नोडल अफसर, आईटीआई कॉलेज

कलेक्टर को भी दी है रिपोर्ट
"जांच रिपोर्ट तैयार कर कलेक्टर को दे दी गई है। इसमें जिम्मेदार अफसरों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की जाएगी।''
-एस के टंडन, एसडीएम लैलूंगा

