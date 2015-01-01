पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:जिंदल कर्मी से लूटपाट, आरोपी गए जेल

रायगढ़3 घंटे पहले
जिंदलकर्मी से लूटपाट करने वाले आरोपियों को कोतरारोड पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। आरोपियों ने एटीएम से पैसे निकालकर बाहर निकले जिंदलकर्मी से शराब के लिए पैसे मांगे थे। पैसे नहीं देने पर आरोपियों ने लूटपाट की थी। जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार को जिंदल में काम करने वाले आस नारायण यादव से किरोड़ीमलनगर के पास दो व्यक्तियों ने शराब पीने के लिए रुपए मांगे थे। रुपए नहीं देने पर आरेापियों ने पहले जिंदलकर्मी के साथ मारपीट की थी, इसके बाद रुपए लूट लिए थे। डायल 112 की मदद से उसे कोतरारोड थाने पहुंचाया गया था। रिपोर्ट दर्ज संदेही वीरू और सन्नी के खिलाफ 392 आईपीसी के तहत दर्ज कर जांच की जा रही थी। कोतरारोड पुलिस रिपोर्ट के बाद पीड़ित को लेकर घटनास्थल पहुंची, यहां आसपास के लोगों से पूछताछ में आरोपी वीरू चौहान उर्फ प्यारे लाल 26 साल और शनि शर्मा उर्फ सुनील शर्मा पिता 23 साल का नाम सामने आया। आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर थाने लाया गया।

