अवैध कटाई:निजी भूमि पर जंगल, अवैध कटाई कर आरा मिलों में साल, बीजा व दूसरी लकड़ी यहीं से देते हैं तस्कर

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सैकड़ों हेक्टेयर में फैला है साल का जंगल, तस्करों ने कटाई की, ठूंठ के साइज की लकडिय़ां आरा मिल से मिली

शहर के आरा मिलों और फर्नीचर गोदामों में लगातार लकड़ी का अ‌वैध भंडारण मिल रहा है। इसकी जांच में वन विभाग को चौंकाने वाली जानकारी मिली है। गाड़ी के ड्राइवरों से मिले सुराग के बाद नटवपुर में निजी भूमि पर बड़े जंगल से लकड़ी की अवैध कटाई की बात सामने आई है। जामगांव और बंगुरसिया के बीच सैकड़ों हेक्टेयर राजस्व जमीन पर जंगल है। यह जंगल नटवरपुर के तत्कालीन गौंटिया नरसिंग मिश्रा को राजा ने दिया था। यहां पहले साल व बीजा के पेड़ों बड़ी संख्या में थे लेकिन तस्करों की अवैध कटाई के चलते अब सिर्फ साल ही बचे हैं। आरा मिल संचालक और फर्नीचर व्यवसायी लोगों से अवैध कटाई कर इस जंगल से लकड़ी खरीद रहे हैं। वन विभाग की कार्रवाई में अवैध साल,अर्जुन और सेंभर प्रजाति की लकडिय़ां मिली। ठूंठ और गोलाई मिलान के बाद अफसर बता रहे हैं कि लकड़ी इसी जंगल की है। विभाग आरा मिल और फर्नीचर मार्ट सील कर अब पेनाल्टी की तैयारी कर रहा है। वर्तमान में रायगढ़ वन मंडल में बंगुरसिया सर्किल 28 सौ हेक्टेयर और जामगांव सर्किल 11 हेक्टेयर का जंगल है। दोनों का कुल रकबा करीब 39 सौ है, लेकिन इससे बड़ा जंगल निजी राजस्व जमीन पर है। ग्रामीण बताते हैं कि नटवरपुर जंगल ओडिशा तक फैला हुआ है। इस जंगल में सांभर, चीतल, भालू, जंगली सुअर, खरगोश जैसे वन्य जीव भी है। पठार होने के कारण हाथियों की यह पसंदीदा जगह है।

4 महीने में आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा मामले आए सामने तब हुआ खुलासा
1. बंगुरसिया सर्कल के धनुबांस में 27 जून को तीन साल लठ्ठा पकड़ा गया था। यहां पिकअप सीजी 13 एल 7494 में अवैध परिवहन किया जा रहा था, गाड़ी और लकड़ी जब्त की थी।
2. 2 अक्टूबर को 17 हजार रुपए कीमत के 21 नग साल चिरान विजयपुर के पास मैजिक में परिवहन करते चक्रधर पुलिस ने पकड़ा था। बाद में इसे विभाग के सुपुर्द किया गया।
3. 11 सितंबर को पिकअप क्रमांक सीजी 04 जेबी 4096 से चालक 10 नग साल 2.10 लाख रुपए कीमत के साल लठ्ठा लाते चक्रधर नगर पुलिस ने पकड़ा था। ड्राइवर मौके पर ले गया तब अफसर दंग रह गए।

जानिए... राजस्व व निजी भूमि के लिए यह नियम
राजस्व भूमि पर कहीं 100 से ज्यादा पेड़ लगे हो तो, यह फॉरेस्ट के अधीन माना जाता है। इसकी कटाई और देखरेख दोनों कार्य वन विभाग ही करता है। परिपक्व होने पर कटाई भी विभाग कराता है, लेकिन यदि यह निजी भूमि पर हो तो, इसकी देखरेख विभाग नहीं करता, कटाई की अनुमति अपर कलेक्टर पर्यावरणीय नियम, कार्य का प्रयोजन आदि को देखते हुए फॉरेस्ट और राजस्व द्वारा संयुक्त निरीक्षण के बाद डीएफओ के अभिमत के बाद अनुमति देता है।

राजा भूपदेव सिंह ने नरसिंग को 1910 में दी थी जमीन
क्षेत्र की पूरी जमीन 12 मई 1910 को राजा भूपदेव सिंह ने दी थी। उस वक्त इस जमीन को ढोर्रोआमा जंगल कहा जाता था। राजा नटवर सिंह के नाम से नटवरपुर बसाने के लिए राजा ने उनके पूर्वजों को ढोर्रोआमा, धुमाबहाल और झारगुड़ा तक जमीन दी गई। 1926 में ताम्र गौटियाई पट्‌टा जारी हुआ और 1955 में नजरी मूल्यांकन के मुताबिक यह जमीन करीब 4548 एकड़ बताई गई। न्यायालय ने जमीन का सर्वे कर कुछ हिस्सा शासन, बाकी सारी जमीन नरसिंग मिश्रा को देने के निर्देश दिए, लेकिन आजतक इस जमीन का सर्वे नहीं हुआ है। वर्तमान में यह मामला राजस्व मंडल बिलासपुर में लंबित है।

ठूंठ मिलान में साल गोला नटवरपुर जंगल का बताया
"राजस्व जमीन पर पेड़ों की कटाई पर विभाग को कार्रवाई का अधिकार नहीं है, लेकिन अनुमति अनिवार्य रूप से होनी चाहिए। इसलिए ऐसे मामलों में परिवहन पर कार्रवाई की जाती है। पूछताछ के बाद तस्करों से हमने ठूंठ मिलान कराने पर पूरी लकड़ी नटवरपुर जंगल का होना पाया है।''
-राजेश्वर मिश्रा, रेंजर रागयढ़

हम दातून भी तोड़ लें तो चोर साबित हो जाएंगे
"हम यहां दातून भी तोड़ ले तो विभाग हमें चोर साबित कर देगा, इसलिए हम इन सब से दूर है। पिता पहले अनुमति लेकर पेड़ों की कटाई कराते थे, लेकिन बाद में अफसरशाही हावी होने लगी। इसके बाद हमने कभी जंगल से लकड़ी नहीं लाई। अब चोरी का मामला सामने आ रहा है, विभाग को इसकी जांच और सुरक्षा दोनों करनी चाहिए।''
-संतोष मिश्रा, अधिवक्ता रायगढ़

