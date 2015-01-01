पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:केरोसिन उड़ेल लगा ली थी आग पति के खिलाफ अपराध दर्ज

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • शादी के बाद दहेज के लिए करता था प्रताड़ित

दहेज प्रताड़ना के मामले में एक विवाहिता की मौत के मामले में आरोपी पति के विरूद्ध सारंगढ़ पुलिस ने आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने के विरुद्ध मामला दर्ज किया है। आरोपी युवक शादी के बाद से ही लगातार युवती को दहेज के लिए परेशान कर रहा था। जानकारी के अनुसार मामला सारंगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र का है। पांच महीने पहले तिलमती टंडन निवासी भेड़वन की शादी बसना जिला महासमुंद निवासी लीलाबंर उर्फ ननकी कोसरिया से हुई थी। शादी के बाद से ही लगातार युवक युवती को दहेज के लिए परेशान करने लगा। युवती शारीरिक रूप से कमजोर हो गई। इसे देख आरोपी पति ने महिला को सितंबर माह में मायके पहुंचा दिया। विवाहिता ने दोबारा अपने पति से बात करनी चाही। 25 सितंबर को महिला की अपने पति से बात हुई थी। दोनों के बीच हुए बहस के बाद महिला ने घर में जहर पी लिया। जहर पीने के बाद जब महिला को उल्टी हुई तो उसने दोबारा खुद पर मिट्‌टी तेल उड़ेल लिया आग लगा ली। महिला को इलाज के लिए रायगढ़ के मेकाहारा में भर्ती किया गया। लेकिन महिला की जान नहीं बच पाई। मामले में कोतवाली पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर डायरी सारंगढ़ पुलिस को भेजी। सारंगढ़ पुलिस ने अपनी जांच में महिला के पति को दोषी पाया। जांच के बाद आरोप पति के विरुद्ध आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने पर आईपीसी की धारा 306 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जेल भेज दिया।

