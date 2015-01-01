पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेती-किसानी:समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी पंजीयन का आज अंतिम दिन

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
धान खरीदी के लिए किसानों के पंजीयन को लेकर कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने सोमवार को राजस्व अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। उन्होंने कहा कि पूर्व में किसानों का पंजीयन 31 अक्टूबर तक पूर्ण किया जाना था जिसे राज्य शासन ने बढ़ाकर 10 नवंबर तक कर दिया है। कर्मचारियों के पास पंजीयन कार्य पूर्ण करने केवल 24 घंटे का समय है। इसके बाद अब तिथि नहीं बढ़ाई जाएगी। जहां पंजीयन पूरा नहीं होगा इसकी जांच कर जिम्मेदारी तय की जाएगी और संबंधित अधिकारी/कर्मचारी के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई की जाएगी। समीक्षा बैठक में एसडीएम और तहसीलदारों ने बताया कि जिले के अधिकांश क्षेत्रों में पंजीयन का कार्य शत प्रतिशत पूरा कर लिया गया है। खरसिया में 13 संशोधन प्रकरणों को छोड़कर 99.9 प्रतिशत पंजीयन का कार्य पूरा कर लिया गया है। इन्हें भी मंगलवार को पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। सारंगढ़ एसडीएम ने जानकारी दी कि उनके यहां सारंगढ़ और बरमकेला में कुछ समस्याएं आ रही है। इन्हें दूर कर 10 नवंबर तक पंजीयन पूरा करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। कलेक्टर ने सभी एसडीएम को वारदाने की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करने निर्देश दिए और संबंधित क्षेत्रों में पदस्थ खाद्य निरीक्षक, पीडीएस दुकानों और राइस मिलर्स से पिछले अप्रैल से अब तक का वारदाना जांच कर एसडीएम को अवगत कराएं।

