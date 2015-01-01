पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परिणान घोषित:पुस्तक देख प्रश्नों के उत्तर दिए फिर भी परीक्षा में 1012 स्टूडेंट्स हुए फेल

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 8 अक्टूबर तक हुई परीक्षा के विश्वविद्यालय ने जारी किए परिणाम

अटल विश्वविद्यालय ने गुरुवार देर शाम 28 विषयों का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। जिसमें एलएलबी, बीए एलएलबी, बीएससी कम्प्यूटर साइंस, एमए अंग्रेजी, हिस्ट्री, पांच वर्षीय कोर्स में बीकॉम के रिजल्ट जारी किया है। 4 हजार 977 स्टूडेंट्स ने परीक्षा दी थी, उसमें 3 हजार 965 स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए हैं। ओपन बुक एग्जाम फार्मूले के बावजूद 1 हजार 12 स्टूडेंट्स फेल हो गए हैं। एलएलबी, एमए इंग्लिश, इकोनॉमिक्स, हिस्ट्री जैसे सब्जेक्ट्स में तो 25 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स फेल हुए हैं। लॉ कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ डीके मिश्रा ने बताया कि कई स्टूडेंट्स ओपन बुक पद्धित में एग्जाम होने के बाद भी सभी प्रश्नों के उत्तर नहीं दिए। आधे-अधूरे और प्रश्नों को बिना समझे उत्तर लिखने के कारण फेल हुए हैं। इसमें इंटरनल मार्क्स के नंबर को भी जोड़ा गया है उसके बाद विश्वविद्यालय रिजल्ट्स जारी किया है।

इन विषयों में रिजल्ट ज्यादा खराब रहा
एयू के रिजल्ट में एमए इंग्लिश में 280, एमए इकोनॉमिक्स में 98, बीए एलएलबी-20, एलएलबी पार्ट 3- 187 और एलएलबी-24 में ज्यादा स्टूडेंट्स फेल हुए हैं। कुल मिलाकर 1012 स्टूडेंट्स फेल हुए हैं।

"8 अक्टूबर तक जो परीक्षाएं हुई थी, उसके रिजल्ट जारी किया गया है। इसमें 1 हजार से ज्यादा स्टूडेंट्स फेल हुए है। सारे ओपन बुक फार्मूला से लिया गया था। इसमें से कुछ स्टूडेंट्स सप्लीमेंट्री किया गया है। अब स्टूडेंट्स दुबारा मौका दिया जाना चाहिए या नहीं इसपर आगे विचार किया जाएगा।''
-प्रवीण पांडेय, परीक्षा नियंत्रक, एयू

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें