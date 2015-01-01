पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:प्रेमी ने दी फोटो वायरल करने की धमकी, नाबालिग ने लगा ली आग, दूसरे दिन मौत

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • 14 दिसंबर की देर रात घर से बाहर निकली थी, जलने के बाद युवक ने पहुंचाया था अस्पताल

14 दिसंबर को गंभीर रूप से जलने के बाद मेकाहारा में भर्ती 16 साल की किशोरी की बुधवार सुबह 6.30 बजे मौत हो गई। परिजन ने गांव के एक युवक पर उसकी हत्या के लिए प्रेरित करने का आरोप लगाया है। पुसौर के औरदा गांव के सरपंच तालाब के नजदीक किशोरी द्वारा आत्मदाह किए जाने के बाद युवक ने ही उसे अस्पताल पहुंचाया था। पुलिस ने फिलहाल मर्ग कायम किया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक रविवार-सोमवार की दरमियानी रात किशोरी ने अपने घर से दूर सरपंच तराई के नजदीक खुद पर केरोसिन उड़ेल कर आग लगा ली। लगभग रात 1 बजे गांव का आशीष मिर्री नामक युवक उसे लेकर मेकाहारा पहुंचा। यहां भर्ती कराने के बाद उसने गांव जाकर किशोरी के दादा-दादी को सूचना दी। बताया कि, उनकी पोती ने आत्मदाह कर लिया है और वह गंभीर है। उसने किशोरी को अस्पातल पहुंचाया है। दादा-दादी तुरंत मेकाहारा पहुंचे। लड़की के पिता गांव से बाहर नौकरी करते थे। वो दूसरे दिन अस्पताल पहुंचे। दो दिन इलाज के बाद किशोरी ने अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। किशोरी के मरनासन्न बयान के बावजूद भी उसके परिजन के गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। मर्ग डायरी मिलने के बाद पुसौर पुलिस इस मामले में युवक आशीष की भूमिका की जांच कर सकती है। अफसरों ने कहा, उकसाने के प्रमाण होंगे तो कार्रवाई होगी।

बहन बोली: आशीष ने धमका कर बुलाया था बाहर
मरने से नाबालिग ने हालांकि घटना के लिए खुद को जिम्मेदार बताया है लेकिन परिजन ने गांव के लड़के आशीष मिर्री पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। मृतका की छोटी बहन ने अस्पताल में भास्कर संवाददाता से बातचीत के दौरान बताया, आशीष मिर्री ने ही दीदी का एक फोटो खींचा था। वह उसे वायरल करने की धमकी दे रहा था। घटना के दिन वह आशीष के बुलावे पर देर रात घर से बाहर निकली थी। पड़ोसी और रिश्तेदार कार्तिक ने बताया कि मरने वाली लड़की का आशीष के साथ प्रेम-प्रसंग था। दोनों के बीच घटना के दिन विवाद हुआ था, जिसके बाद सरपंच तराई के पास यह घटना हुई। मृतका के दादा ने कहा, आशीष ने ही उनकी बच्ची को मरने पर मजबूर किया है। आत्मदाह के बाद आशीष ने न तो कोटवार को सूचना दी और ना परिजन को, वह बच्ची को लेकर सीधे अस्पताल पहुंचा। आशीष और उसके पिता विनोद भी जिम्मेदार हैं। घटना के बाद से ही हम गुहार लगा रहे हैं लेकिन सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है, मुझे न्याय चाहिए। घटना के बाद परिवरा सदमे है। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजन को सौंपा गया।

मरने से पहले मजिस्ट्रेट को दिए बयान में यह कहा
"लड़की ने अपने बयान में बताया कि वह घर से मिट्‌टी तेल और माचिस लेकर निकली थी। सरपंच तराई के पास उसने खुद को आग लगा ली। घटना की जिम्मेदार वह स्वयं है। हॉस्पिटल पहुंचाने वाले का नाम आशीष मिर्री बताया। तहसीलदार राठौर ने यह भी कहा कि, मृतका के परिजन ने जो भी आरोप लगाए हैं वह भी बयान में दर्ज किए गए हैं। आगे कार्रवाई के लिए पुलिस को डायरी सौंपी जाएगी।''
-विक्रांत राठौर, तहसीलदार रायगढ़

