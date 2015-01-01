पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री पर, बदली से ठंड कम

रायगढ़26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पोरथ में महानदी और मांड नदी के संगम स्थल। बदली के कारण दोपहर के वक्त कम रही रोशनी।
  • जिले में हफ्तेभर चलेगी धूप-छांव, मंगलवार को जिले में कहीं-कहीं बूंदाबांदी के आसार

शनिवार को दोपहर के बाद हल्के बादल छाए रहे। अधिकतम तापमान 28 डिग्री रहा वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री रहा। देर रात ठंड का असर दिखा लेकिन बदली के कारण कड़ाके की ठंड नहीं पड़ रही है। मौसम का मिजाज अगले हफ्ते बदला रहेगा। मंगलवार को बूंदाबांदी के आसार हैं। शुक्रवार के बाद मौसम साफ होने पर ठंड और बढ़ेगी।

कम ऊंचाई पर सर्द और गर्म हवा का घेरा बनने के कारण जिले का मौसम फिर से प्रभावित हो गया है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार रविवार और सोमवार को भी जिले के साथ प्रदेश में कई जगहों पर हल्के बादल छाएंगे। धूप-छांव होती रहेगी।

साथ ही 15 और 16 दिसंबर को कुछ इलाकों में बूंदाबांदी होने के आसार भी हैं। मौसम विभाग के विशेषज्ञों ने बताया मौसम में अचानक हुए इस परिवर्तन के कारण पूरे प्रदेश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में हल्की से मध्यम वर्षा को लेकर भी अलर्ट जारी किया है, लेकिन जिले में इसका प्रभाव बहुत ज्यादा नहीं पड़ेगा। कुछ जगहोें पर छींटे पड़ सकते है। नवंबर गर्म रहने के बाद दिसंबर में भी अब तक कड़ाके की ठंड नहीं पड़ने लगी है।

सर्द और गर्म हवा के मिलन से बने बादल

प्रदेश के ऊपर 3.1 किमी उंचाई पर सर्द और गर्म हवा को घेरा बना हुआ है। इसके प्रभाव प्रदेश के अधिकांश हिस्सों पर बादल छाए हुए हैं। उत्तरी छत्तीसगढ़ में जांजगीर रायगढ़ की तरफ हल्की बूंदाबांदी हो सकती है। इसके बाद 15 दिसंबर के आसपास फिर से मौसम में परिवर्तन के आसार बन रहे हैं।''
डॉ एचपी चंद्रा, मौसम विशेषज्ञ रायपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें