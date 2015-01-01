पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:खरीदी केंद्रों में 30 तक कर लें सारी व्यवस्था: मुख्य सचिव

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से मुख्य सचिव आरपी मंडल ने मंगलवार को कोरोना संक्रमण के रोकथाम एवं नियंत्रण तथा धान खरीदी की तैयारियों के संबंध में समीक्षा बैठक ली। सीएस मंडल ने 1 दिसंबर से प्रारंभ हो रहे खरीफ विपणन वर्ष 2020-21 में धान खरीदी की प्रक्रिया के लिए सभी जरूरी व्यवस्था 30 नवंबर तक पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने सभी खरीदी केंद्रों में वारदानों की समुचित व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि राइस मिलरों और उचित मूल्य की दुकानों से प्राप्त वारदानों के सत्यापन के समय ही उसकी गुणवत्ता की जांच कर ली जाए, ताकि धान संग्रहण के समय बारदानों की वजह से किसी प्रकार की समस्या उत्पन्न न हो। सभी धान खरीदी केंद्रों में चबूतरे का निर्माण खरीदी शुरू होने से पहले करने के निर्देश दिए। वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के दौरान अपर मुख्य सचिव स्वास्थ्य विभाग रेणु जी पिल्ले, प्रमुख सचिव पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास विभाग गौरव द्विवेदी, सचिव खाद्य विभाग डॉ. कमलप्रीत सिंह, सचिव राजस्व विभाग रीता शांडिल्य, सचिव सहकारिता आर प्रसन्ना, खाद्य नागरिक आपूर्ति निगम के प्रबंध संचालक अंकित आनंद सहित विभिन्न विभागों के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी उपस्थित थे। कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग में मुख्य सचिव द्वारा दिए गए निर्देशानुसार खाद्य अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया कि राइस मिलर्स से वारदाने की व्यवस्था कर उनका भौतिक सत्यापन भी पूर्ण करें। नई समितियां जहां इस बार धान खरीदी की जानी है वहां सभी आवश्यक इंतजाम भी खरीदी से पूर्व कर लें। चबूतरा निर्माण कार्य अपूर्ण है उन्हें तत्काल पूरा करें। इस दौरान एडीएम राजेन्द्र कटारा, सहायक कलेक्टर चंद्रकांत वर्मा सहित विभागीय अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

शेष धान का उठाव शीघ्र पूरा करें मिलर्स: कलेक्टर
खरीफ वर्ष 2020-21 के धान खरीदी के तैयारियों के संबंध में कलेक्टर भीम सिंह ने उसना राइस मिलर्स की महत्वपूर्ण बैठक ली। उन्होंने मिलर्स से कहा कि पिछले खरीफ वर्ष के शेष धान का संग्रहण केंद्रों से शीघ्र उठाव करें। इस बार धान खरीदी के साथ ही उठाव का भी व्यवस्था बनाया जा रहा है। जिससे बाद में समस्या ना हो। उन्होंने कहा कि कस्टम मिलिंग में जिले को इस वर्ष बढ़िया काम करना है और यह मिलर्स के सहयोग से ही हो पाएगा। धान खरीदी प्रारंभ होने वाली है अब इसकी नियमित मॉनिटरिंग की जाएगी। उन्होंने सभी मिलर्स को 30 नवंबर तक वारदाने जमा करने निर्देशित किया है।

