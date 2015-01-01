पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कारोबार:पुष्य नक्षत्र पर चमका बाजार, धनतेरस से भी उम्मीद

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सराफा, बर्तन, ऑटोमोबाइल, प्रापर्टी की खरीदी के लिए धनतेरस शुभ, इसलिए तैयारी में लगे हैं व्यवसायी

पुष्य नक्षत्र में दो दिनों के भीतर सराफा, बर्तन और ऑटोमोबाइल का कारोबार शानदार रहा। इस दौरान लोगों ने आभूषणों की खरीदारी की है। कोरोना की वजह से कारोबार पिछले पांच महीने बिल्कुल मंदा रहा लेकिन त्योहार के शुभ मुहूर्त पर बाजार में रौनक लौटी है। कारोबारियों के अनुसार जिले में दो दिनों के भीतर ग्राहकों की भीड़ से इस त्योहारी सीजन पर अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद बढ़ी है। ईएमआई स्कीम और स्क्रैच कार्ड जैसे आकर्षक स्कीम में ग्राहको को बनवाई पर 10 से 50 प्रतिशत तक की छूट का भी लाभ मिला। दुकानों में लाइटवेट ज्वेलरी और पोर्टेबल और एडजेस्टेबल रिंग के अलावा चांदी की मूर्तियों की भी डिमांड ज्यादा है। पुष्य नक्षत्र में शहर के ज्वेलर्स शॉप में पूरे दिन लोगों की भीड़ रही। इसके अलावा इलेक्ट्रानिक्स उपरकण, बर्तन की मांग भी इस बीच ज्यादा रही। दीवाली के लिए नए पर्दे और चादर, रंग बिरंगी लाइट्स और कपड़े दुकानों में भी देर शाम तक खरीदारों की भीड़ लगी रही। दीवाली पर बाजार में भीड़ ज्यादा होने के कारण ज्यादातर लोगों ने पुष्य नक्षत्र पर ही अपनी शॉपिंग पूरी कर ली है, लेकिन सराफा, ऑटोमोबाइल खरीदी धनतेरस पर ही करना चाहते हैं।

सोना दो हजार तक सस्ता धनतेरस पर बढ़ेंगे खरीदार
सराफा व्यवसायी बताते हैं कि सोने का भाव दो हजार रुपए तक कम हुए हैं। मंगलवार को सोने का भाव 52 हजार प्रति 10 ग्राम रहा, धनतेरस तक बढ़ोतरी के असार नहीं है। ऐसे में धनतेरस जैसे शुभ मुहूर्त पर कारोबार पुष्य नक्षत्र की तुलना में दोगुने कारोबार की उम्मीद है।

स्पोर्ट्स बाइक और हैच बैक कार ज्यादा बिकी
शुभ मुहूर्त पर 270 से ज्यादा बाइक व 50 से ज्यादा चारपहिया की बुकिंग लोगों ने कराई थी। 60 से ज्यादा खरीदार बिना बुकिंग के भी पहुंचे। जिले में 68 से ज्यादा चार पहिया वाहन और 340 बाइक बिकी हैं। हैच बैक सेगमेंट की एसयूवी कार और स्पोर्ट्स बाइक और स्कूटर शामिल हैं।

धनतेरस पर खरीदी इसलिए लाभकारी
गोपीनाथ मंदिर के बरजो महाराज कहते हैं, धन त्रयोदशी के दिन देव धनवंतरी देव का जन्म हुआ था। धनवंतरी देव, देवताओं के चिकित्सकों के देव हैं। इस दिन नए उपहार, सिक्का, बर्तन व गहनों की खरीदारी शुभ मानी जाती है। शुभ मुहूर्त समय में पूजन करने के साथ सात धान्यों की पूजा की जाती है। सात धान्य गेहूं, उड़द, मूंग, चना, जौ, चावल और मसूर है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें