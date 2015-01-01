पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:माशिमं की अर्ध वार्षिक व सीबीएसई स्कूल में प्री-बोर्ड एग्जाम दिसंबर से

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से दीपावली के बाद जारी होगा शेड्यूल

कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से स्कूलों में पढ़ाई नहीं हो पा रही है, स्कूलों में ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कराई जा रही है। सरकारी हाई स्कूल और हायर सेकंडरी स्कूलों में अभी स्थानीय स्तर पर पहल असाइनमेंट परीक्षा लेने के लिए कहा गया था। आठ दिनों के भीतर रिजल्ट जारी करने के निर्देश थे। अब त्योहार के बाद दिसंबर में अर्धवार्षिक परीक्षा लेने की तैयारी है, माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के शेड्यूल को देखते हुए यह परीक्षा ली जाएगी। शिक्षा विभाग के सहायक संचालक दिप्ती अग्रवाल ने बताया कि पहल एग्जाम असाइनमेंट के अनुसार लिया गया था। यह एग्जाम 243 हाईस्कूल और हायर सेकंडरी स्कूलों में लिया गया था। अभी तक विभाग को 10 फीसदी स्कूलों का रिजल्ट स्कूलों ने भेजा है। इसमें रिजल्ट 80 फीसदी रहा है, 20 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स का प्रदर्शन बेहद कमजोर रहा है। इधर सीबीएसई स्कूलों में भी इस बार का शेड्यूल कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से पिछड़ गया है।

इधर दिसंबर में प्री बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं होगी
सीबीएसई स्कूलों में अभी अर्धवार्षिक परीक्षा हो रही है। प्री बोर्ड एग्जाम दिसंबर में करने की तैयारी है। केंद्रीय विद्यालय के प्रिंसिपल एचपी प्रधान ने बताया कि 7 दिसंबर से प्री बोर्ड शुरू होंगे। इन एग्जाम्स को गूगल फार्म के फॉरमेट में लिया जाएगा। वहीं कुछ स्कूलों ने दिसंबर और जनवरी में होने वाले प्री मॉडल और प्री बोर्ड परीक्षा का शेड्यूल बना लिया है।

प्री मॉडल एग्जाम देंगे, लेकिन फिजिकल एग्जाम देना जरूरी
ओपी जिंदल स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल आरके त्रिवेदी ने बताया कि इस बार बोर्ड एग्जाम मार्च में हो सकते हैं। इससे पहले डेढ़ माह पहले जनवरी में प्री मॉडल परीक्षा लेंगे, लेकिन इसमें स्टूडेंट्स को उपस्थित होना जरूरी होगा। कोई छात्र एक भी परीक्षा में अनुपस्थित रहा तो वह ऑनलाइन अर्धवार्षिक परीक्षा में शामिल नहीं हो पाएगा।

