वारदात:नकाबपोश चोर बंजारी मंदिर का गेट तोड़ घुसा, दानपेटी से ले गया 2 लाख

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस के पास सीसीटीवी फुटेज के अलावा और कोई सुराग नहीं

घरघोड़ा रोड पर तराईमाल स्थित बंजारी मंदिर में अज्ञात चोर ने दानपेटी में रखे रुपए लेकर फरार हो गया। मंगलवार सुबह जब मंदिर के पुजारी व उनके सहयोगियों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी खंगाला। डॉग स्क्वायड की मदद से आरोपी की पतासाजी भी गई। लेकिन पुलिस के हाथ कोई विशेष सुराग नहीं लगा। दिनभर तफ्तीश के बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ सुराग नहीं लग सके हैं। फिलहाल पुलिस सीसीटीवी में कैद युवक की तस्वीर के आधार पर लोगों से भी पूछताछ कर रही है। सोमवार व मंगलवार की रात करीब 2.45 बजे युवक चैनल गेट से मंदिर के भीतर पहुंचा और भीतर रखी दान पेटी में रुपए सफेद रंग की पॉलीथिन में भरा और निकल गया। पूरी घटना 2.45 से 3.30 बजे के बीच युवक ने अंजाम दी। युवक ने बैंगनी रंग की शर्ट और काले रंग की पैंट पहनी थी। सुबह चोरी की जानकारी मिलते ही पूंजीपथरा पुलिस मंदिर पहुंची। मंदिर परिसर से पुलिस ने जांच शुरू की। चैनल गेट टूटा मिला। मौके पर डॉग स्क्वायड की टीम बुलाई गई। टीम को स्निफर डॉग ने आसपास के इलाके में टीम को ले गई, लेकिन वहां भी आरोपी का कोई सुराग नहीं मिला।

