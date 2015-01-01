पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खानापूर्ति:दो स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों का मंत्री ने किया उद्घाटन, ड्यूटी पर नहीं आए स्टाफ दूसरे दिन ही लटका ताला

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुबह 9 से 2 और शाम को 5 से रात 8 बजे तक खुलने हैं केंद्र लेकिन बंद रहे सेंटर।
  • मेकाहारा में भीड़ कम हो इसलिए शुरू किए दो स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, मेडिकल कॉलेज के स्टाफ की लगाई ड्यूटी, आए ही नहीं

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने शनिवार को शहर में दो हेल्थ सेंटर का डिजिटल लोकार्पण किया था। दो दिन बाद इंदिरा नगर और जूटमिल गांधी नगर स्थित केंद्रों में ताला लटका मिला। यहां मेडिकल कॉलेज की स्टाफ नर्स और एएनएम की ड्यूटी लगाई गई, लेकिन थोड़ी देर खोलने के बाद कर्मचारी अपने घर चले गए। निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों ने बात करनी चाही तो कर्मचारियों ने फोन ही रिसीव नहीं किया। उद्घाटन के दौरान केंद्रों को मंत्री ने 12 घंटे खोलने के निर्देश दिए थे। दवा के लिए काउंटर, लैब और ओपीडी की सुविधा दी जानी है। अफसरों का कहना है कि केन्द्र सुबह 9 से दोपहर 2 बजे और शाम 5 से रात 8 बजे तक खोलने हैं। राज्य सरकार ने दो स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों में नए सेटअप के लिए 54 लाख रुपए की स्वीकृति दी है, लेकिन नए पदों के नियुक्ति में दो महीने का समय लगेगा। अभी मेडिकल कॉलेज के कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

दोपहर 12.30 - इंदिरा नगर प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र
पीएचसी का जीर्णोद्धार कराया गया। इसे नए रूप में शनिवार को लोकार्पित किया गया। सोमवार दोपहर 12.30 बजे दैनिक भास्कर की टीम पहुंची तो स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र पर ताला लगा हुआ था। कुछ देर में शहरी स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम के प्रभारी राकेश वर्मा भी वहां पहुंचे। मेडिकल कॉलेज के जिन दो कर्मचारी जिनकी ड्यूटी लगी है उन्हें फोन किया तो कर्मचारियों ने फोन नहीं उठाया। आसपास के लोगों ने बताया कि अस्पताल लगभग 10 से 12 बजे तक खुला फिर कर्मचारी बंद कर चले गए।

दोपहर 01.15 - गांधी नगर प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र
जूटमिल गांधी नगर स्थित प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का भी दो दिनों पहले शुभारंभ किया गया था। इसे दोपहर 2 बजे तक खोला जाना था। लेकिन भास्कर की टीम 1.15 बजे वहां पहुंची तो स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र पर ताला लटका हुआ था। आसपास के लोगों ने बताया कि कर्मचारी यहां पहुंचे नहीं है। इस सेंटर में शिशु रोग, जनरल फिजिशियन, चर्म रोग, ईएनटी, स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञों को बारी-बारी से बैठाया जाएगा ताकि लोगों को पास में ही स्वास्थ्य सुविधा मिले।

मेडिकल कॉलेज के कर्मचारियों को रोटेशन पर काम करना है
मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल के मुताबिक दोनों शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में मेकाहारा के डॉक्टर्स की हफ्ते में दो-दो दिन रोटेशन के हिसाब से ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। प्रमुख रोग विशेषज्ञों को यहां मरीजों का इलाज करना है। वही स्टाफ नर्स, नर्सिंग स्टॉफ ड्यूटी मेकाहारा से लगाई गई है। इसे रोटेशन के अनुसार लगाया गया है, लेकिन स्टाफ नहीं पहुंचे थे। दरअसल स्वास्थ्य विभाग और मेडिकल कॉलेज में खींचतान चलती रहती है।

स्टाफ नर्स और एएनएम की ड्यूटी लगा रहे हैं
"शहरी स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम के तहत यूपीएचसी (अर्बन प्राइमरी हेल्थ सेंटर) शुरू किया गया है। इसमें एएनएम औरनर्स की हम आसपास इलाकों के कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगा रहे हैं। हमारे अधिकांश कर्मचारी कोविड स्क्रीनिंग, जांच और इलाज में लगे हुए हैं लेकिन आज मैं आदेश जारी कर रहा हूं एक-दो दिनों में व्यवस्था बना लेंगे, सब ठीक कर लिया जाएगा। अभी दोनों केंद्रों पर मेडिकल कॉलेज के कुछ कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई है।''
-डॉ एसएन केशरी, सीएमएचओ

कोविड में ही व्यस्तता अधिक होती है
"मेडिकल कॉलेज के स्टाफ की व्यस्तता अधिक है, कोविड की ड्यूटी का बोझ और दबाव हमेशा रहता है। इसलिए स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी जा नहीं पाए होंगे, उनकी ड्यूटी हॉस्पिटल अधीक्षक ने लगाई होगी, वही बता पाएंगे।’’
-डॉ पीएम लूका, डीन

