पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांग:10 हजार से भी ज्यादा आबादी फिर भी कोसीर व छाल नहीं बन सका तहसील

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले से दोनों के लिए भेजा था प्रस्ताव, लेकिन 23 की सूची में जगह नहीं मिली

तहसील मुख्यालय से दूरी 50 से 60 किमी दूर होने के कारण जिले से छाल और कोसीर को नए तहसील बनाने की मांग लंबे समय से की जा रही थी।
8 अगस्त 2019 को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए राजस्व विभाग से नए तहसीलों के प्रस्ताव की मांग पर इसे शासन को भेजा गया था, पर इसे स्वीकृति नहीं मिली। फिलहाल शासन के अगले निर्णय तक इन दोनों घनी आबादी व बड़े क्षेत्रफल वाले कोसीर को सारंगढ़ और छाल को धरमजयगढ़ तहसील मुख्यालय के अधीन ही काम करना होगा।
कोसीर- सारंगढ़ से अलग होने के बाद कोसीर तहसील में लगभग 14 पटवारी हल्का, 50 गांव शामिल है। इस तहसील की कुल आबादी 13420 है। क्षेत्रफल भी 13800 हेक्टेयर है। अभी यह क्षेत्र सारंगढ़ तहसील के अंतर्गत है, दोनों जगहों की कुल अबादी और क्षेत्रफल मिलाकर ढाई गुना है।
छाल- धरमजयगढ़ तहसील में कुल 189 गांव है। इसमें अब लगभग 47 गांव कोसीर तहसील के अंतर्गत होगा। यहां कुल 22 पटवारी हल्का होंगे। इस तहसील की कुल आबादी 9075 व क्षेत्रफल 20334 हेक्टेयर है। यहां ज्यादातर गांव वन परिक्षेत्रों के बीच व घने जंगलों से सटे हुए है।

वर्तमान में यह नौ तहसील
जिले में कुल 9 तहसील हैं। इनमें से 6 जगहों पर एसडीएम और शेष जगहों पर तहसीलदार कमान संभाले हुए हैं। इसमें मुख्य रूप से धरमजयगढ़, घरघोड़ा,खरसिया, लैलूंगा, सारंगढ़, रायगढ़ मुख्यालय में एसडीएम और शेष पुसौर, बरमकेला व तमनार में तहसीलदार शामिल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें