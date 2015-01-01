पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:लॉकडाउन में 20 से ज्यादा कंपनियों ने शहर के युवाओं से लूटे लाखों रुपए

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फ्रॉड करने वाली कंपनी के विरुद्ध चक्रधर नगर थाने में पहली शिकायत

चक्रधर नगर थाने में एक युवक ने वीएमएम नाम की कंपनी द्वारा पैसे डबल करने के नाम पर धोखाधड़ी करने की शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। इसी तरह पूरे शहर में 20 से ज्यादा कंपनियां आई और बंद भी हुई। जिन्होंने जिले के लाखों लोगों से करोड़ों रुपए की ठगी की। पहला मामला अब थाने में पहुंचा है। इस पर पुलिस ने अपनी जांच शुरू की है। जानकारी के अनुसार कृष्ण वाटिका के श्याम पाढ़ी की 5 सितंबर को विशाल मौर्या ने एक कंपनी एनएमएम में ज्वानिंग कराई थी। ज्वानिंग कराए जाने के बाद युवक से तीन बार में लगभग 30 हजार रुपए लिए गए। उसे लगातार अपने नीचे कुछ लोगों को ज्वाइन कराने पर करोड़ों में लाभ दिलाने का वादा कंपनी द्वारा किया गया। लगातार खुद को कंपनी का एमडी बताने वाला व्यक्ति ऑडियो मैसेज और वीडियो कॉल के जरिए लोगों से जुड़कर ज्वानिंग बढ़ाने पर जोर देता रहा। कुछ दिनों तक लोगों के पैसे आए। लेकिन इसके बाद जब लोगों को फायदा होने वाला था तब कंपनी की वेबसाइट में खराबी आनी शुरू हो गई। कंपनी वेबसाइट अपडेट के नाम पर लगातार लोगों को बेवकूफ बनाकर नई ज्वाइनिंग कराती रही। इसके कुछ दिनों बाद कंपनी ने पैसे देने बंद कर दिए। जब युवक को ठगी का अहसास हुआ तो उसने थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई। शिकायत पर पुलिस ने मामले में 420 के तहत अपराध दर्ज कर लिया है।

लॉकडाउन में ये कंपनियां लोगों के पैसे लेकर हुईं गायब
एडेक्स, हंटर किंग, बीएस ट्रेडिंग, स्मार्ट क्लब, टेक प्राफिट, टिक मील, एड एशिया, आईमॉन, द रिबल, बिग वेल,सक्सेस विजन, जस्ट 999। इसी तरह की 20 से अधिक कंपनियों में लाखों लोगों ने पैसे लगाए और गंवाए। अभी तक किसी भी मामले में शिकायत नहीं हुई थी। ऑनलाइन पैसे डबल करने के नाम पर खुली ऐसे किसी कंपनी के विरुद्ध यह पहली रिपोर्ट है।

एजेंटों के विरुद्ध कर रहे शिकायत की तैयारी
एडेक्स नाम की कंपनी के लिए शहर के कुछ एजेंटों ने सैकड़ों लोगों से एक पानी बॉटल लेने के लिए प्रत्येक से 1400 रुपए लिए थे। कंपनी के काम करना बंद कर देने के बाद किसी भी व्यक्ति को ना तो उनका पैसा मिला और ना ही सामान। अब ऐसे एजेंटों के विरुद्ध युवा शिकायत की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।

सबसे ज्यादा एडेक्स नाम की कंपनी ने की ठगी
शहर में सबसे ज्यादा एडेक्स नाम की कंपनी से लोगों ने धोखा खाया। एक यूजर के अनुसार शहर में कंपनी के लगभग डेढ़ लाख से भी अधिक एक्टिव मेंबर्स बन गए थे। इनमें से कुछ लीडर्स को छोड़ बाकी सभी के पैसे डूब गए। इस कंपनी के विरुद्ध भी एसपी कार्यालय में शिकायत की गई थी।

