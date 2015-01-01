पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:एक घंटा ज्यादा मिलेगा पानी, सफाई भी सुबह शाम, कर्मियों के नंबर जारी

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कम न पड़े पानी इसलिए निगम ने किए इंतजाम बिजली विभाग भी तैयार

त्योहार को देखते हुए शहर के हर वार्डों में सफाई और पानी की सप्लाई भी एक-एक घंटा अतिरिक्त किया जाएगी। गुरुवार को धनतेरस है इसकी व्यवस्था नगर निगम ने अलग से कर रखी है। धनतेरस से लेकर दीवाली के दिन तक सुबह और शाम को दोनों समय सफाई होगी। दीवाली के दिन शाम 4 बजे तक सफाई होगी। इसके पहले दोनों दिन तक दोपहर 12 बजे तक और रात 10 बजे तक सफाई होगी।
इन नंबरों पर कॉल कर सकेंगे- वार्डों में सफाई के लिए नगर निगम के हेल्प लाइन नंबर 8283848513 पर कॉल किया जा सकती है। वही पानी की सप्लाई में दिक्कत आने पर 9301488722 में कॉल किया जा सकेगा। इसमें तुरंत शिकायत का निराकरण किया जाएगा।
बिजली विभाग ने सात टीमें को बनाई है। लाइट बंद होने की शिकायत मिलने पर 15 मिनट से आधे घंटे के भीतर उसे दूर किया जाएगा। इसमें कर्मचारियों की टीम को गांधी चौक, सुभाष चौक, हंडी चौक, गद्दी चौक और स्टेशन रोड- 9131622407, ढिमरापुर, पतरापाली,उर्दना- 9039961941, केवड़ाबाड़ी चौक, चांदनी चौक, इंदिरा नगर- 6262045749, सत्तीगुड़ी चौक, कोतरा रोड, रेलवे बंगलापारा- 9406330965, मेंटेनेंस एवं फ्यूज कॉल के लिए 8770875349(शाम 4 से रात 12 बजे तक), 8770875349(शाम 4 बजे से रात 12 बजे तक), 9993232476(सुबह 8 से शाम 4 बजे तक), 9098401167 (रात 12 बजे से सुबह 8 बजे तक), पुलिस लाईन और सर्किट हाउस के लिए 9907934833 में कॉल कर सकेंगे।

