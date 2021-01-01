पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:सुबह बारिश, सीजन में पहली बार दोपहर में ठंड, धुंध ऐसी कि ऑन करनी पड़ी गाड़ियों की लाइट्स

रायगढ़19 घंटे पहले
महाराष्ट्र और मराठवाड़ा के ऊपरी इलाकों में बने साइक्लोन के कारण शुक्रवार की सुबह 7 बजे से बारिश शुरू हो गई। 9 बजे तक तेज बारिश होने के बाद दोपहर 12 बजे तक घना कोहरा छाया रहा। बाहरी इलाकों में चालकों का वाहन की लाइट्स ऑन करनी पड़ी। सीजन में पहली बार दोपहर में ठंड का अहसास हुआ। सुबह बारिश और धुंध के कारण तापमान 19 डिग्री के आसपास रहा। दोपहर को मौसम थोड़ी देर के लिए साफ हुआ। अधिकतम तापमान 29 डिग्री तक रहा है। मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एचपी चंद्रा के मुताबिक मौसम का मिजाज शनिवार को भी ऐसा ही रहेगा।

2 फरवरी तक हल्के बादल छाएंगे, सर्द रहेगी रात
अनुमान है कि चक्रवात का असर 2 फरवरी तक बना रहेगा। शनिवार को भी बारिश हो सकती है लेकिन फिर धूप छांव रहेगी। न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री तक होगा इससे रात को ठंड लगेगी। हालांकि दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री के आसपास रहेगा। जिले में हल्की बूंदाबांदी हो सकती है। मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि इस बार अधिक दिनों तक गर्मी पड़ेगी।

दफ्तरों के साथ ही बाजार में छाई रही सुस्ती
शुक्रवार सुबह अचानक हुई तेज बारिश और फिर दोपहर तक कोहरा छाए रहने के कारण सरकारी दफ्तारों में रौनक कम दिखी वहीं बाजार में भी चहल-पहल कम रही। निगम और कलेक्टोरेट में आम दिनों के मुकाबले आवेदकों की भीड़ नहीं दिखी। दोपहर को मौसम साफ होने के बाद लोग घरों से निकले।

